The USGS defines the construction aggregates industry as those companies that mine and process crushed stone and construction sand and gravel.

A total of 2.52 billion metric tons of construction aggregates were produced for consumption in U.S. in 2023, up from 2.49 billion in 2022, according to the latest report from the U.S. Geological Survey and data provided by the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

The total value of these construction aggregates – construction sand and gravel and crushed stone – also rose from $32.7 billion in 2022 to $36.8 billion in 2023.

The USGS defines the construction aggregates industry as those companies that mine and process crushed stone and construction sand and gravel. In 2023, about 1,400 companies crushed stone valued at more than $24 billion, and 3,400 companies produced about $11 billion in construction sand and gravel.

Construction sand and gravel production and consumption was down year-over-year in 2023, which USGS attributes to depressed residential housing demand as interest rates remained high. Production and consumption of crushed stone in 2023 was relatively unchanged year-over-year.

The top five states for producing crushed stone in 2023 were Texas, Florida, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Ohio, in that order. For construction sand and gravel, the top five states were Texas, California, Minnesota, Michigan and Arizona.

In 2023, an estimated 43% of construction sand and gravel was used as Portland cement concrete aggregates, 25% for road base and coverings, 12% for construction fill, 12% for asphaltic concrete aggregate and for other bituminous mixtures, and 4% for other miscellaneous uses.

Several companies are top 10 producers of both crushed stone and construction sand and gravel, including Vulcan Materials, CRH Americas Materials, Martin Marietta Materials, Holcim US, Summit Materials, CEMEX USA and Heidelburg Materials.

The top 100 producers of crushed stone in 2023, in descending order of tonnage, are as follows:

The top 100 producers of construction sand and gravel in 2023, in descending order of tonnage, are as follows: