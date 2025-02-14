Ranking the Nation’s Top 100 Construction Aggregates Producers

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 14, 2025
a wheel loader sits by several large stockpiles
The USGS defines the construction aggregates industry as those companies that mine and process crushed stone and construction sand and gravel.
Getty Images

A total of 2.52 billion metric tons of construction aggregates were produced for consumption in U.S. in 2023, up from 2.49 billion in 2022, according to the latest report from the U.S. Geological Survey and data provided by the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

The total value of these construction aggregates – construction sand and gravel and crushed stone – also rose from $32.7 billion in 2022 to $36.8 billion in 2023.

The USGS defines the construction aggregates industry as those companies that mine and process crushed stone and construction sand and gravel. In 2023, about 1,400 companies crushed stone valued at more than $24 billion, and 3,400 companies produced about $11 billion in construction sand and gravel.

Construction sand and gravel production and consumption was down year-over-year in 2023, which USGS attributes to depressed residential housing demand as interest rates remained high. Production and consumption of crushed stone in 2023 was relatively unchanged year-over-year.

The top five states for producing crushed stone in 2023 were Texas, Florida, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Ohio, in that order. For construction sand and gravel, the top five states were Texas, California, Minnesota, Michigan and Arizona.

In 2023, an estimated 43% of construction sand and gravel was used as Portland cement concrete aggregates, 25% for road base and coverings, 12% for construction fill, 12% for asphaltic concrete aggregate and for other bituminous mixtures, and 4% for other miscellaneous uses.

Several companies are top 10 producers of both crushed stone and construction sand and gravel, including Vulcan Materials, CRH Americas Materials, Martin Marietta Materials, Holcim US, Summit Materials, CEMEX USA and Heidelburg Materials.  

The top 100 producers of crushed stone in 2023, in descending order of tonnage, are as follows:

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.

The top 100 producers of construction sand and gravel in 2023, in descending order of tonnage, are as follows:

Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
Cat D4 Bulldozer
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Bulldozers of 2024
Semi hauling an excavator
Market Pulse
Report: Equipment Finance Sector Poised for Growth Despite Economic Uncertainty
Terry Dolan, Vice President, North America, Case Construction Equipment
Market Pulse
2025 Construction Executive Outlook: Terry Dolan, VP Case Construction Equipment
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Top Stories
a wheel loader sits by several large stockpiles
Market Pulse
Ranking the Nation’s Top 100 Construction Aggregates Producers
See which companies made the list for biggest producers of crushed stone and construction sand and gravel in the latest USGS survey.
Wacker Neuson WL250 compact articulated wheel loader
Compact Wheel Loaders
Wacker Neuson Brings its WL250 Compact Articulated Wheel Loader to the U.S.
white TELO MT1 electric pickup truck with ladder on top tool boxes in bed at urban construction site
Pickups
TELO MT1 “Mini” Electric Pickup Truck Could be Right for Tight Jobsites
JCB 3CX Backhoe at ARA Show
Backhoe Loaders
JCB Unleashes Speedy Next-Generation 3CX and 4CX Backhoe Loaders
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All