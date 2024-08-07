Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used backhoe sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend and auction price reports.

Financed sales of new backhoes in the U.S. rose slightly year over year, according to Fusable’s latest EDA equipment finance data.

The two-in-one workhorse remains an important machine on constrained jobsites and utility projects. As such, new sales rose 3.7% to 2,487 units sold from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024. This compared with 2,399 units sold during the same period last year. (To view last year's report, click here.)

Despite the gains, the total market share for new financed backhoes fell as compact machines continue to grow in popularity. Backhoes accounted for just 1.7% of all new financed equipment sales, down from 1.9% the previous year.

With 36.4% market share, Cat overtook Deere as the top seller of backhoes during the period. Case CE had the third-highest number of sales. The top-selling new models, based on the number of units financed, were the Cat 420, Deere 320 P-Tier and Cat 420 XE.

Texas had more buyers of new motor graders than any other state, with 22% of total sales. Buyers were also prevalent in California (11%) and Pennsylvania (5%).

Meanwhile, used financed backhoe sales fell 8.3% to 3,337 units sold from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024, compared with 3,638 units sold. Used backhoes share of the market also dropped from 4.7% to 4.4% of all units sold.

Deere, Case and Cat maintained their strongholds year over year as the top three sellers of used backhoes. The most sought-after models were the Deere 310SL, Deere 310L, Case 580 Super N.

For those financing used machines, Texas buyers again dominated, accounting for 19% of total units sold. Oklahoma added another 6%, with 242 units, and Missouri was third, with approximately 5%.

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

Used Backhoe Sales

Used backhoe prices increased during the 12-month period from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024, marking the highest average price in the last five years, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price tag for a used backhoe was $70,878 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $75,538 in during the same period in 2024. The average age of used backhoes decreased slightly during the period from 9.4 to 8.6 years. The average age and price were calculated using101,498 resale listings during the period in the EquipmentWatch database.

EquipmentWatch EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market, as opposed to the public auction market.

Backhoe Auction Prices

Looking at the top 20 backhoes sold for the 12-month period of June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024, in terms of auction price, Caterpillar took 17 of the top 20 price spots, with Deere and Case claiming the other positions on the list.

According to the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the top auction price paid for a backhoe during this time was $135,000 for an unused Cat 420 at an Iron Bound Auctions sale in Seminole, Texas, on April 24, 2024.

Fusable, the parent of Equipment World, owns EDA and EquipmentWatch.