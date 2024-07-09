The most popular new equipment purchasing option for surveyed contractors was cash.

Though financing remains a popular option, cash is king for contractors currently looking to purchase new construction equipment.

A recent website visitor poll from Equipment World found cash to be the most popular purchase method, with 43% of 1,075 respondents saying it’s how they typically pay for new equipment. Financing followed at 31%, and “other” at 8%. This survey was conducted from May 22 to June 18.

No other answer for the poll was chosen by more than 5% of respondents, including purchase option lease (5%), rental purchase option (5%) and lease-to-own (3%). Seasonal lease was the least popular payment method, typically used by only 2% of respondents.

More contractors are turning toward cash purchases to get around high interest rates, said John Ryneska, director of OEM & strategic initiatives at Trader Interactive, in a March Equipment World report.

“Buyers have already pivoted toward cash transactions, and it's not even just tied to that personal consumer buying a $30,000 skid steer, for instance," he said. "It’s also for some of these government-run programs where cash is paying for quarter-million-dollar loaders, versus financing.”

And if buyers aren’t willingly paying with cash, it's likely because they’ve run out of options.

“They’re getting rejected by banks because they don’t have impeccable credit. So, if that purchaser has the cash flow, they’re making it happen. Otherwise, it's just lengthening the purchase cycle,” said Ryneska.

Dealers Need Backup Financing Plans

These poll results don’t match what Chris Wackman, president of 13-store Kubota and New Holland dealership WCTractor, is seeing in Southeast Texas. Through some strong financing subsidies from Kubota, he’s seeing an 80% take rate from contractors.

“I don’t think this changes over the next 12 months as I don’t expect Kubota to drastically divert from their financing plan,” he says. “If the spread between their financing and the market rate narrows (or if they start offering significant cash discounts) then the customer will start to move more towards cash/alternative methods.”

He recommends dealers keep some ready-made financing options on hand for customers in the event their OEMs lose their financing advantages. Flexibility, he says, is the key.

“Third-party financing companies are hungry to finance equipment and are often more flexible than OEMs,” he says. “Leasing and/or rent-to-buy might be options for customers. The more options that a dealer can offer to a customer, the more likely they will be able to find a way to move iron. This might be important, as well, if there is a material credit deterioration of the customer.”

Top New Financed Construction Equipment Sold in 2023

So, what’s hot among contractors? Here were the top financed new models sold in 2023 by product category in the United States, as reported by EDA. EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state. EDA is owned by Fusable, the parent company of Equipment World.

Excavators – Mini and Full-Size

Kubota KX040-4

Deere 35G

Kubota KX057-5

Cat 305CR

Bobcat E42

Skid Steers

Kubota SSV75

Kubota SSV65

Deere 324G

Cat 262D3

Bobcat S76

Compact Track Loaders

Cat 259D3

Kubota SVL97-2

Deere 333G

Deere 325G

Bobcat T66

Dozers

Cat D3 LGP

Deere 700L

Cat D4 VP

Cat D5 VP

Komatsu D51PXi-24

Wheel Loaders

Komatsu WA270-8

Volvo L90H

Deere 544 P-Tier

Deere 624 P-Tier

Komatsu WA320-8

Backhoes

Cat 420

Cat 420XE

Case 580 Super N

Deere 310SL

Dere 320 P-Tier

Off-Road Trucks

Cat 745

Cat 730

Volvo A45G

Komatsu HM400-5

Deere 460 P-Tier

Motor Graders

Deere 772G

Cat 140

Cat 150

Deere 672G

Cat 150 AWD

