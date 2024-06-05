Construction Equipment Acquisition Habits Shift Amid Economic Uncertainty

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 5, 2024
Getty Images 1316289609
Getty Images

Chris Deininger, Central Region Manager, Wells FargoAs the Central and East Region Manager for Wells Fargo's Commercial Banking Heavy Equipment Dealer Group, Chris Deininger provides strategic guidance to dealers within the agriculture, construction, heavy trucking, trailer, material handling industries, as well as truck transportation companies across Wells Fargo's central and eastern U.S. footprint.Wells FargoNew construction equipment sales have softened as higher interest rates, paired with economic uncertainty, have started to take a toll on contractors.

“They've got work, but they're being a little bit more cautious with the spend that they have and trying to utilize the fleet the best they can with the jobs in front of them,” Chris Deininger, Central and East region manager for Wells Fargo's Commercial Banking Heavy Equipment Dealer Group, told Equipment World.   

Just as historically low interest rates during the pandemic pushed contractors toward new equipment purchases, the higher interest rates following it, combined with the increased price of new equipment due to inflationary pressures, are causing contractors to look again at rental as a way to manage costs. If contractors become less confident in the backlog of jobs, they will likely shift away from buying in favor of renting.

“A lot of dealer clients that had historically been purchasing a new unit every other year are now renting or holding onto units a little bit longer during the last 24 months. Contractors are wanting to hold on to that cash,” Deininger says. “And for some that haven't ventured into a rental, this may be an opportunity for them to try a non-traditional way of making these acquisitions - whether it's an RPO or rental - if they're uncertain about backlogs."

This new normal has forced dealers to pivot as equipment availability has increased at the same time demand has been sated. Deininger predicts that higher inventory levels could motivate some dealers to cut prices or offer purchase incentives to move units off their lots and maintain market share. “I wouldn’t be surprised if some dealers don’t have a price increase this year, or in fact, may offer some pretty attractive rates just to help move inventory,” he says.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs

[Related Content: Renting vs. Buying: EquipmentWatch Report Sheds Light on Contractors’ Habits]

On the flip side, the slowdown of new equipment purchases is driving parts and service revenues, with Deininger noting some dealers have seen “up to a 40% pick up in that business.”

Used equipment sales and auction sales have also inched up as prices moderate from record highs and contractors look for better deals in the short term. “If they’re buying from an auction, it’s 50% lower than where it was 18 months ago. If buying from a dealer or retail, it's 20% off from the highs," he says. 

Used Construction Equipment Value TrendWells Fargo says values in both the general construction and heavy earthmoving sectors have recently moderated over the last 18 months given tougher prior period comparisons and improving supply chains for new equipment.Wells Fargo/Rouse Services “The Equipment Report” Report”, February 2024

But it’s not all bad news for new equipment sales. He notes that project activity drives equipment demand and infrastructure, and mega project spending will boost heavy equipment sales for years to come.

“Dealers more focused on the residential and landscape equipment sector have experienced a bit more shock because of the housing slowdown due to higher interest rates,” Deininger says. “Dealers focused on road building and bridge building equipment are feeling a bit more optimistic as there is more wind in their sales from a spending standpoint.”

Despite the economic uncertainties, especially during an election year, Wells Fargo remains bullish on the construction sector as a whole. The Dodge Momentum Index backs up that sentiment. The monthly report, which is shown to lead construction spending by 12-18 months, remains elevated and supports a positive outlook for construction activity.

“If you look at the spend for the infrastructure bill, spending through 2030 will be above historical norms,” Deininger says. “With that in mind, there’s only been about 8 to 12 percent of that $550 billion dedicated to infrastructure that’s been spent so far. There’s a lot more money to be pumped through the system for contractors and dealers to benefit from.”

Infrastructure Package spend out projectionsThe chart above illustrates how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding is projected to be spent through 2033.Wells Fargo Economics, The Congressional Budget Office

Looking ahead, Deininger recommends dealers take a measured approach to ensure they are getting the right financial and physical utilization of rental fleets. Many dealers are sitting on aged rental fleets that are currently achieving a high return on investment thanks to the strong demand. However, as dealers refresh their fleets, there will need to be significant appreciation in rental rates to support the higher acquisition cost of new equipment being added.

Related Stories
stock image yellow backhoes in a line
Market Pulse
Renting vs. Buying: EquipmentWatch Report Sheds Light on Contractors’ Habits
Bobcat S770 with a breaker attachment
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Skid Steers and Sales Trends 2024
Bobcat MT100 mini track loader with a grapple attachment
Market Pulse
Top-Selling New and Used Construction Equipment So Far in 2024
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
new Volvo CE EC230 excavator digging trench
Excavators
Volvo Unleashes Biggest Redesign of Midsize & Large Excavators in 20 Years
Six new models arrive for the U.S. market – ECR145, EC210, EC230, EC370, EC400 and EC500 – with more planned in several months.
Maxresdefault 665e0adfaa150
Excavators
Video: A Closer Look at Komatsu’s Long-Undercarriage Excavator
bauma trade show in Munich, Germany
Business
Plan Ahead: 2025 Construction Trade Shows and Conferences Set
volvo ec230 electric excavator digging dirt
Excavators
Volvo Launches U.S. Market’s Largest Electric Crawler Excavator, the EC230
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Featured Sponsor
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Tires are a major component of operating cost in any construction application. The selection process can seem daunting, but the procedure is a simple, straightforward series of steps.
DownloadView All