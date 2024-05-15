Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used skid steer sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend and auction price reports.

A total of 9,962 new skid steers were financed from March 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024, according to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data. This was a 9% increase from the 9,142 new units sold during the previous period.

Used financed skid steer sales declined 8.7% during the period, with sales dropping to 9,587 units. As high interest rates persist, cash buyers could be taking a bite out of this number. EDA does not track equipment purchased in cash or with letters of credit, which is more common with compact equipment.

Of all manufacturers, Bobcat sold the highest volume of new skid steers during the period. Approximately 28% of total new financed skid steers sold were Bobcat, followed by Kubota (20%) and Cat (15%). Topping the list of new financed sales were the Kubota SSV75 (703 units), Deere 324G (601 units) and the Cat 262D3 (538 units).

California residents were the most active buyers of new skid steers, with 8% of all sales, narrowly followed by Texas (7.8%) and Wisconsin (6.9%).

Bobcat also claimed the top spot for the most financed used skid steers and commanded a higher percentage of total sales at 33.4%. Case joined the list in the second spot at 15.4%, and Deere came in third at 14.4%. At the date we examined the data, the top-selling used models were the Case SV280B (508 units), the Bobcat S650 (317 units), and the Bobcat S185 (209 units).

Used skid steer sales were strong in the Midwest, with buyers in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois purchasing the most units.

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

Used Skid Steer Market

Used skid steer prices rose slightly during the 12-month period from March 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price tag for a used skid steer was $36,687 during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $39,413 in during the same period in 2024. The average age of used skid steers decreased slightly during the period from 9.1 years to 8.1 years. The average age and price were calculated on 137,068 resale listings during the period in the EquipmentWatch database. Over the last five years, average prices for used skid steers, in general, have increased, peaking at $40,443 in the fourth quarter of 2023.





EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private, resale market, as opposed to the public, auction market.

Skid Steer Auction Prices

Looking at the top 20 skid steers sold for the 12-month period of April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, in terms of auction price, Bobcat took 8 of the top 20 price spots, with Case, Cat, Deere, JCB and New Holland claiming the other positions on the list.

According to the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the top auction price paid for a skid steer during this time was $78,200 for a 2022 Bobcat S770 with 127 hours at an Auctions on 309 sale in Elida, Ohio, on November 11, 2023.

EDA and EquipmentWatch are owned by Fusable, the parent company of Equipment World.