ARA Forecasts 'Fairly Positive' Outlook for Rental Growth in 2024

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Mar 20, 2024
Current American Rental Association projections indicate a 7.9% increase in 2024 totaling $77.3 billion in construction and general tool rental revenue.
Current American Rental Association projections indicate a 7.9% increase in 2024 totaling $77.3 billion in construction and general tool rental revenue.
Getty Images

Growth in the United States equipment rental industry has a fairly positive outlook according to the latest forecast from the American Rental Association.

“The ARA Rentalytics quarterly forecast reinforces the strength of the rental industry," says Tom Doyle, ARA vice president, of program development. "Rental should benefit with tailwinds from interest rates, inflation, improving supply, a preference to rent, and government and private spending. Rental revenue is again forecasted to increase."

Last quarter, the year-over-year growth was expected to be 7.6% in 2023 and 3.1% in 2024. Current projections indicate a 7.9% increase in 2024, totaling $77.3 billion in construction and general tool rental revenue. 

Looking more granularly at construction and industrial equipment growth in the U.S., ARA is projecting revenue of $60.9 billion in 2024, or a 7.5% increase. An additional 3% growth is projected by the association in 2025 - 2027, which is more in line with a steadily growing economy.

“We see a slowing of growth this year compared to last year but bear in mind, we have a slowing of inflation this year as well,” says Scott Hazelton, managing director at S&P Global. “The growth rates tail off in the future years, with growth of 4.3% in 2025 and 3.9% in 2026.”

The outlook is not as positive for general tool investment in the U.S. According to ARA, there is a muted growth of 6.8%, with manufacturing driving growth and housing continuing to be a weak spot.

“ARA’s quarterly member survey showed conflicting results amongst members with just over half of respondents saying they saw a revenue increase in Q4, a slight improvement over Q3 which saw an even split between those an increase and decrease," says Mike Savely, ARA director, program development.

In the current forecasts, no state in the U.S. shows a decline in rental revenue growth in the next five years. The association says there are states with weaknesses, but there is still growth.

Related Stories
Construction work bracing a concrete wall
Market Pulse
ABC: Top Construction Contractors of 2024
Cat 265 compact track loader
Market Pulse
Best-Selling Construction Equipment By State of 2023
line-up of backhoes at auction
Market Pulse
Used Equipment Prices Drop Following 2022 Peak, Reports Say
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Kubota RTV520 Crossroads Edition utility vehicle
Compact equipment
New Kubota RTV520 Crossroads Gets Fully Loaded with Standard Features
The limited-edition model gets the most requested options as standard – plus, dynamic braking, redesigned suspension, more comfortable seats.
Elise 700 Electric Skid Steer
Skid Steer Loaders
Firstgreen Expands Electric Skid Steer Range with Elise 700
Maxresdefault 65f8671cb14c7
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Cat’s New 265 Compact Track Loader Revealed (Video)
Maxresdefault 65f4701fb6f9c
The Dirt
Don’t Slight the Scraper – How it Can Be Your Go-To Earthmover
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All