Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used construction equipment sales trends from Randall-Reilly’s EDA equipment financing data, TopBid auction price service and EquipmentWatch market trend reports.

A total of 5,115 new bulldozers were financed from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022, according to Randall Reilly’s EDA equipment finance data. This was a 1.3% decrease from new units financed the previous year.

Similarly, used bulldozer sales were also down 3.1% to 9,706 units, from 10,020 units sold between December 1, 2020 and November 30, 2021.

The top-selling new models, based on the number of units financed, were the Cat D3 LGP (418), Deere 700L (301) and Deere 650K (298).

Cat dominated the top spots for financed used dozers with D6N LGP (241), D8T (219) and D5K2 LGP (218).





Texas had more buyers of new bulldozers than any other state with 811 units financed. Buyers were also active in Florida (441) and Georgia (382).

For those financing used machines, Texas buyers again were in the top spot, accounting for 15.9% of all purchases, with 1,539 units being financed in this period. Oklahoma added another 7.2% with 697 units, and Missouri followed with 549 units or approximately 5.7%.

Used Bulldozer Sales

Used bulldozer prices rose slightly during the 12-month period from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022, according to Randall Reilly’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price tag for a used motor grader was $247,129 in December 2021 compared to $251,709 in November 2022. The average age of used motor graders decreased slightly during the period from 10.1 to 9.8 years. The average age and price were calculated on 63,608 resale listings during the period in the EquipmentWatch database.

Over the last five years, average prices for used motor graders have in general increased, peaking at $265,090 in the third quarter of 2021.

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private, resale market, as opposed to the public, auction market.

Bulldozer Auction Prices 2022

Looking at the top 20 bulldozers sold for the 12-month period of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 in terms of auction price, Cat continued dominate the competition. (See chart below.)

As reported by the Top Bid auction price guide, 17 of the top 20 price spots were Cat models.

The top auction price paid for a bulldozer in 2022 was $485,000 for a 2018 Caterpillar D8T with 1,450 hours at an Alex Lyon & Son Auctioneers sale in Bushnell, Florida, on February 11, 2022.

The second-highest price paid was $460,000 for a 2019 Cat D6T XL with 560 hours at J.M. Wood Auction Co. sale in Montgomery, Alabama on March 15, 2022.

In total, 251 bulldozers were sold at auctions tracked by Top Bid during this time, with an average price of $140,496.





EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

