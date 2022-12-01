Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used construction equipment sales trends from Randall-Reilly’s EDA equipment financing data and TopBid auction price service.

New and used articulated truck sales are on the rise in the U.S., as seen in the latest financed equipment sales reports from Randall Reilly.

A total of 1,990 new articulated trucks were financed from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022, according to Randall Reilly’s EDA equipment finance data. This was a 23% increase from 1,619 new units sold the during the same period last year.

Similarly, used articulated truck sales saw double-digit increases (11%) to 2,521 units compared to 2,278 units sold from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

The top-selling new models, based on the number of units financed, were the Volvo A45G (241), the Cat 745 (230) and the Cat (730).

Looking at used models, the Volvo and Cat again nabbed the top spots, with two models tying for third. The top-selling used models were the Volvo A25G (165), Volvo A40G (135), Cat 745 (132) and Volvo A45G (132).

Equipment World; Data: EDA Texas had more buyers of new articulated trucks than any other state with 286 units financed, or 14% of all financed sales. Buyers were also active in Florida (273) and North Carolina (202).

For those financing used machines, Texas buyers again were in the top spot, again accounting for 14% of sales with 366 units being financed in this period. Georgia added another 9% with 235 units, and Florida accounted for 6% of sales, or 154 units.

Articulated Truck Auction Sales in the U.S.

Looking at the top 20 articulated trucks sold for the 12-month period of November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022 in terms of auction price, Cat and Volvo dominated the list (see chart below).

Equipment World; Data: Top Bid



As reported by the Top Bid auction price guide, 9 of the top 20 price spots went to Cat and 8 went to Volvo. Four 2018 Volvo A45Gs with 3,800 to 4,500 hours headed the list, each selling for $500,000 at Ritchie Bros.’ Denver auction in May.

The Caterpillar model fetching the highest price at auction was a 2020 745LRC with 1,058 hours. It sold for $420,000 at an Iron Planet auction in Pleasanton, California in March.

In total, 94 articulated trucks were sold at auctions tracked by Top Bid during this time, with an average price of $264,059. (This does not include any units that sold for less than $5,000.)

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

EDA and Top Bid are owned by Randall Reilly, parent of Equipment World.