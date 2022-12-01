Quick Data: Top-Selling Articulated Trucks and Sales Trends for 2021-2022

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 1, 2022
volvo A45G articulated truck on a muddy jobsite
Volvo Construction Equipment

Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used construction equipment sales trends from Randall-Reilly’s EDA equipment financing data and TopBid auction price service.

New and used articulated truck sales are on the rise in the U.S., as seen in the latest financed equipment sales reports from Randall Reilly.  

A total of 1,990 new articulated trucks were financed from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022, according to Randall Reilly’s EDA equipment finance data. This was a 23% increase from 1,619 new units sold the during the same period last year.

Similarly, used articulated truck sales saw double-digit increases (11%) to 2,521 units compared to 2,278 units sold from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

The top-selling new models, based on the number of units financed, were the Volvo A45G (241), the Cat 745 (230) and the Cat (730).

Looking at used models, the Volvo and Cat again nabbed the top spots, with two models tying for third. The top-selling used models were the Volvo A25G (165), Volvo A40G (135), Cat 745 (132) and Volvo A45G (132). 

Top New and Used Financed Articulated TrucksEquipment World; Data: EDATexas had more buyers of new articulated trucks than any other state with 286 units financed, or 14% of all financed sales. Buyers were also active in Florida (273) and North Carolina (202).

For those financing used machines, Texas buyers again were in the top spot, again accounting for 14% of sales with 366 units being financed in this period. Georgia added another 9% with 235 units, and Florida accounted for 6% of sales, or 154 units.

Articulated Truck Auction Sales in the U.S.

Looking at the top 20 articulated trucks sold for the 12-month period of November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022 in terms of auction price, Cat and Volvo dominated the list (see chart below).

Articulated Trucks Sold at Auction - Top BidEquipment World; Data: Top Bid

As reported by the Top Bid auction price guide, 9 of the top 20 price spots went to Cat and 8 went to Volvo. Four 2018 Volvo A45Gs with 3,800 to 4,500 hours headed the list, each selling for $500,000 at Ritchie Bros.’ Denver auction in May.

The Caterpillar model fetching the highest price at auction was a 2020 745LRC with 1,058 hours. It sold for $420,000 at an Iron Planet auction in Pleasanton, California in March.

In total, 94 articulated trucks were sold at auctions tracked by Top Bid during this time, with an average price of $264,059.  (This does not include any units that sold for less than $5,000.)

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

EDA and Top Bid are owned by Randall Reilly, parent of Equipment World.

Related Stories
Case 1150M Dozer
Market Pulse
Case 1150M: Small Track Dozer with the Highest Retained Value for 2022
3 construction workers standing on a structure
Market Pulse
Dodge Economist: Prepare for a Rocky First Half of 2023
tb335r takeuchi
Market Pulse
Bid Prices Increase Again in October Along with Material Costs
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Cat 793 electric mining dump truck with full load of dirt parked desert
Off-Road Trucks
Caterpillar Reveals its First Battery-Powered Mining Truck (Video)
The prototype 793 rigid-frame dump truck performed its first live demonstration on a 4.3-mile course while it was fully loaded.
Cat 340 hydraulic excavator loading a truck
Excavators
Tough & Techy: Cat Launches New 41-Ton 340 Excavator
finalists at Equipment World's 2022 Contractor of the Year Awards
Contractor of the Year
2023 Contractor of the Year Finalists Announced by Equipment World
Ford F-350 rebuilt green
Pickups
Rebuilt Trucks Saving Construction Fleet Time and Money
Excavator at snowy construction site at dusk.
Maintenance
How to Protect Your Tools and Equipment Against Winter’s Worst
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to a Safe Fleet
Discover new technology that is making life easier for fleet managers and drivers; solutions that automate compliance, streamline maintenance and help create effective safety programs. Get the eBook now.
DownloadView All