Case Construction Equipment offers factory-fit machine control on its 1150M dozers. The factory-fit approach also enhances residual value by offering the assurance of a factory-integrated system.

When looking for the definition of a small track dozer, a photo of a Case 1150M would likely be appropriate.

EquipmentWatch has named Case’s 1150M as the small track dozer with the highest retained value for 2022.

With a five-year retained value of 72.84%, the 1150M was 10 percentage points higher than the overall average for the category.

The 1150M’s 127-horsepower Tier 4 Final engine uses advanced selective catalytic reduction technology to produce 7% more power while using 10.5% less fuel than previous models. It also features 48,000 pounds of drawbar pull along with heavy-duty hydraulic cylinders and improved seals, giving it the power and ruggedness to handle extreme loads.

The 1150M’s fine grading feature, increases accuracy by slowing the blade up to 40%.

Also, the company offers a variety of heavy-duty attachments, application-based guarding, track solutions, and multiple blade configuration and pushing options to accommodate a wide variety of job applications.

Smooth operator

A positive-pressure cab offers advanced sealing features and an isolated design to keep out dust and noise. The “isolated” design further reduces cab vibration for a smoother ride. According to Case, noise in the cab is kept to approximately 75db.

Also, the cab-forward design, with a sloped hood and floor-to-ceiling glass, handlebar placements, console configuration and the low-profile front idler on the undercarriage, gives operators optimal visibility.

Electro-hydraulic controls reduce the amount of force needed to manipulate the blade.

The 1150M allows operators to adjust shuttle (forward-to-reverse), steering and blade sensitivity to Smooth, Moderate or Aggressive to match conditions on a jobsite.

An advanced load monitoring system automatically reduces track speed (increasing torque) with a heavier load on the blade and increases track speed (reducing torque) with a lighter load on the blade. Additional fingertip controls for Blade Shake (shedding material off the blade) and Fine Grading (cutting blade speed by 40 percent for greater control) further improve performance.

Case also offers factory-fit machine control systems including Leica Geosystems' calibrated 2D, dual-mast 3D and SiteControl CoPilot. SiteControl CoPilot allows operators to set a desired slope/grade reference and automatically hold that slope/grade without the need for lasers, masts or GPS.

What’s next?

According to EquipmentWatch, the two other models most likely to retain value over five years other than the Case 1150M dozers were Komatsu's D51EX-24 and D39PXI-24.

Retained values are what an owner can anticipate a piece of equipment to be worth after a given period. For EquipmentWatch’s Highest Retained Value awards, the timeframe is five years, so the retained values shown here are the anticipated values for a piece of equipment five years from now. Analysis was limited to models still sold in 2022 to ensure these results can be applied to buying decisions today.

Retained values are often related to the concept of depreciation, which is a measure of how far a piece of equipment’s value decreases over time. Retained values are an important factor in equipment purchase or lease decisions, as some new equipment holds its value better than others

At EquipmentWatch, retained values are calculated using market data, depreciation standards, and a proprietary algorithm. For more information on their methodology, click here. EquipmentWatch is owned by Randall Reilly, the parent company of Equipment World.

Quick specs

Engine: 127 hp

Operating Weight: 32,637 lbs.

Blade Width: 132 in.

Blade Height: 3 ft. 8 in.

Track Length: 8 ft. 6 in.

Drawbar Pull: 48,000 lbs.

Travel Speed: 5.8 mph