EquipmentWatch has named Bomag’s BW 124 DH-5 as the drum compactor with the highest retained value for 2022.

With a five-year retained value of 79%, the BW 124 DH-5 was 18 percentage points higher than the overall average for the category.

For EquipmentWatch’s Highest Retained Value awards, the retained value is a prediction for the value of a piece of equipment five years from now. Analysis was limited to models still sold in 2022 to ensure these results can be applied to buying decisions today.

Retained values are often related to the concept of depreciation, which is a measure of how far a piece of equipment’s value decreases over time. Retained values are an important factor in equipment purchase or lease decisions, as some new equipment holds its value better than others over time. This could mean more money in your pocket when it comes time to trade it in.

BW 124 DH-5 overview

All construction projects require load-bearing soil, and the BW 124 DH-5 single drum compactor offers a compact, maneuverable footprint to meet diverse jobsite specifications.

The model is well-suited for compacting non-cohesive soils (sand, gravel, rubble), weakly cohesive soils and hydraulically bound materials. It has a gradeability of 55%.

One frequency and two amplitudes come standard on the BW 124 DH-5. Both are matched to the static linear load of the roller for reliable compaction results across a range of earthworks applications, Bomag says. The optional ECONOMIZER feature continuously measures the quality of soil compaction, reducing the likelihood of under or over-compaction.

The BW 124 DH-5 is powered by a Kubota V2403 Tier 4 Final diesel engine. An ECOMODE setting enables up to 30% savings on fuel.

The machine features a maintenance-free articulated joint, as well as easy accessibility to all machine components.

The new Bomag Telematic app for PC, iOS and Android devices provides automatic reports on fuel consumption, idle times and real-time monitoring of pending maintenance, as well as service history.

A padfoot option, BW124PDH-5, is also available from Bomag.

Top alternatives

According to EquipmentWatch, the other two models most likely to retain their value over a five-year period are the Hamm H12I and H12IP.

At EquipmentWatch, retained values are calculated using market data, depreciation standards and a proprietary algorithm. For more information on its methodology, click here. EquipmentWatch is owned by Randall Reilly, the parent company of Equipment World.

Quick specs

Standard features on the BW 124 DH-5 include: