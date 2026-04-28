The new certifications for PC-12 heavy-duty engine oil specifications are now available.

The next generation of heavy-duty engine oil specifications has been adopted by the American Petroleum Institute.

The new CL-4 SAE 10W-30 and FB-4 SAE 15W-40 certifications for the API Proposed Category 12 (PC-12) heavy-duty engine oil specifications are now available.

“To support the next generation of heavy-duty engine technology and emissions standards, PC-12 establishes a strong technical foundation for performance, durability and environmental protection,” said Bill O’Ryan, director of EOLCS/DEF with API. “Making the CL-4 and FB-4 service symbols available now allows oil marketers to prepare for a smooth transition as we approach the 2027 model year.”

The API licensee portal will open on June 1 to allow licensees to begin entering new API CL-4 and API FB-4 products into the system.

“The new engine oil specifications are designed to prepare the heavy-duty engine oil marketplace for next-generation performance standards, including improved oxidation resistance, enhanced wear protection, expanded elastomer compatibility, improved aftertreatment system protection and support for lower viscosity grades aimed at improving fuel economy,” according to API.

The new PC-12 heavy-duty engine oil specifications have been formally approved and will be incorporated into API 1509, the Engine Oil Licensing and Certification System (EOLCS) document. The voluntary API EOLCS program outlines the process for developing new engine oil performance standards and the requirements for licensing and proper use of the API Marks.

API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 800 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability.

For more information about PC-12 and API’s Engine Oil Licensing and Certification System, go to API.org/EOLCS.

To learn more about the PC-12 oil specs, check out this episode of The Dirt:

What Contractors Need to Know About PC-12 Diesel Engine Oil