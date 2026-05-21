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Titan Expands into Rubber Tracks for Compact Equipment

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 21, 2026

Titan International is expanding beyond wheels and tires with its new line of rubber tracks for compact track loaders and mini excavators.

The initial launch includes nearly 60 SKUs across five tread patterns, tailoring to over 950 models and over 1,500 fitments, Titan says. Options for mixed surfaces, soft ground, high-impact jobsites, and general-purpose use are available.

Product lines include:

All tracks use a premium rubber compound, specifically designed by Titan’s rubber compounding and engineering teams, for durability and performance over the life of the track.

Internal testing and field evaluations were conducted over a wide range of operating conditions to ensure consistent performance. “Across all field tests, we have no reports of carcass delamination, guide separation or structural failure, even beyond the above-average expected hours in multiple cases,” said Chris Smith, Titan’s product engineer for agriculture, construction and industrial products. “Testing was also conducted at blue-chip OEM manufacturers where Titan Rubber Tracks exceeded testing requirements on internal durability and high-stress conditions testing.”

Inventory will be supported through Titan’s Des Moines, Iowa facility. Titan Rubber Tracks are now available to order.

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