Deere’s New 510 P-Tier Excavator Delivers an Efficiency Boost

May 22, 2025
Jdcf 510 P Tier Image 1
John Deere

John Deere is replacing its 470 P-Tier excavator with the new 510 P-Tier, designed to deliver improved performance, increased fuel efficiency and various levels of grade management technology.

The nearly 51-metric-ton excavator, which was teased at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, is now available for purchase. 

Improved fuel efficiency and engine performance

Designed for productivity in mass excavation and site development applications, the 510 P-Tier can handle buckets with fill capacities up to five cubic yards and above. A variable-width undercarriage and optional counterweight removal device provide flexibility when transporting the excavator between jobsites.

Despite sporting a smaller engine than its 470 predecessor, Deere says the 510 P-Tier delivers the same horsepower and performance. A 9-liter John Deere Power System engine supplies 367 horsepower. New electronic, on-demand E-fans replace the traditional hydraulic cooling system to reduce engine load, optimize airflow and further minimize fuel consumption.  

Compared to the 470 P, Deere says the 510 P-Tier offers the following reductions in total cost of ownership over the life of the machine:

  • 12% reduction in fuel consumption in truck-loading applications – a savings of over 1 gallon per hour based on average JDLink data
  • Up to $7 per hour reduction in total cost of ownership
  • 10% reduction in maintenance costs
  • 16% reduction in repair costs

Jdcf 510 P Tier Image 2John DeereCab comforts

The cab comes equipped with a standard heated air-suspension high-back seat that slides independently of the pilot-control console. A premium cooled and heated air-suspension leather seat is also available.

The ergonomic short-throw pilot levers provide smooth fingertip control with less movement or effort. Grade control functions are integrated into the pilot levers. A control pattern-change valve comes standard to accommodate multiple operator’s preferences.

Wide front, side and overhead glass windows, plus a redesigned hood contour provide clear sightlines to the jobsite. Additionally, the standard right, rear and left camera system integrated into the main monitor provide the operator with 270 degrees of visibility around the machine. Standard LED surround lighting improves camera image quality in low-light conditions.

Enhanced durability and convenient maintenance

Engineered for “rock-solid durability,” the 510 P-Tier features an enhanced front joint, a thick-plate single-sheet mainframe, box-section track frames, a double-seal swing bearing and three welded bulkheads within the boom.

The new tophat bushing and two-sided mud and dirt seals account for “as much as double the joint life” when digging in sandy conditions. Hydraulic lines have also been routed on top of the boom for added protection.

Large fuel and diesel DEF tanks allow for longer runtime between refills. Fluid-level sight gauges are conveniently located for at-a-glance checks.

Grade control options

Deere will continue to offer the same grade management technology options as the 470 P-Tier. Customers can choose from 2D Grade Guidance, 2D SmartGrade Ready Control or full 3D SmartGrade.

Overdig is included with SmartGrade, which limits the bucket's cutting edge from going below the target design surface, while in-cab real-time distance-to-target measurements help operators dig more accurately.

Remote Display Access lets operators remote into the grade control monitor without physically traveling to the machine. Change orders can be deployed to machines on the jobsite with wireless data transfers.

Deere 510 P-Tier Specs

  • Net Power: 367 hp
  • Operating Weight: 111,885 lb.
  • Max. Digging Depth: 25 ft. 6 in.– 27 ft. 2 in.
  • Digging Reach - Mono Boom: 41 ft        
  • Ground Level Reach - Mono Boom: 40 ft 3 in               
  • Dig Height - Mono Boom: 36 ft 7 in       
  • Dump Height - Mono Boom: 25 ft 6 in  
  • Swing Speed: 9.5 rpm
  • Swing Torque: 109,159 lb-ft
  • Travel Speed – High: 3.4 mph
  • Arm Tearout: 45,925 lbf
  • Bucket Breakout: 67,564 lbf
  • Main Pump Flow: 212 gpm
