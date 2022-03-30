The Decked Tool Box Won't Ding, Dent or Rust – It Comes With a Ladder, Too

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 30, 2022
Man uses optional ladder to see into his Decked tool box in the back of a truck.
Deploying in seconds, the optional ladder on the Decked Tool Box gives owners quick access to their gear.
Decked

No more shimmying onto the tailgate or climbing onto your truck’s tire. A new toolbox from Decked offers an integrated ladder to access tools in the bed of your truck safely and easily.  

The unit is more durable, secure and accessible than its diamond-plated predecessors. It won’t ding, dent, or rust, the company says.

“As a brand that creates innovative solutions for working men and women, Decked is proud to rethink the tool box for the first time in more than 50 years and bring this essential truck accessory into the 21st century,” says Jake Peters, general manager at Decked.

Constructed from recycled materials, the toolbox features an aluminum frame, stainless steel hardware and an injection-molded polymer resin body. The polymer materials provide additional protection against dents and punctures.

The Decked Tool Box also features a seamless, waterproof construction and a locking system to protect owners’ tools and gear against extreme weather and theft.

Feature highlights include:

  • Available telescoping, nested ladder deploys for easy access
  • Anti-corrosion treated steel hardware and aluminum reinforcement
  • Dent- and puncture-proof
  • Injection molded, high-impact resin lid
  • Seamless, watertight construction
  • Torsion spring loaded lid for easy access
  • More than 500-pound dynamic payload capacity
  • Strong lock and latch system makes forced entry nearly impossible

The Decked Tool Box fits most full-size pickup trucks from the 2001 model year forward. Buyers can find the toolbox online.

Decked designs and manufactures pickup trucks and cargo vans storage and organization systems for people who use their vehicle for more than basic transportation. 

Related Stories
WaveCel T2 + Max Hard Hat in Yellow
Gear
WaveCel Hard Hat Takes a Nod from Sports Helmets
Custom LeatherCraft's lineup of soft-sided tool carriers.
Gear
12th Day of Construction Gifts: A Heavy-Duty Tool Backpack
Woman wearing Blaklader service pants with stretch.
Gear
11th Day of Construction Gifts: Durable Work Pants with Stretch
RinseKit Pro with garland and lights around it.
Gear
10th Day of Construction Gifts: A Portable Cleaning Station for Dirty Jobsites
Top Stories
boston fire personnel parking garage collapse
Safety
Equipment Operator Dies in Boston Parking Garage Collapse
Investigations are underway into the incident, which occurred while he was operating compact equipment with a hydraulic hammer attachment.
Deer 904 P-Tier wheel loader loading
Wheel Loaders
Deere Unveils 904 P-Tier Wheel Loader at World of Asphalt
Boitano Excavation excavator at job site.
Business
Dealing with the Diesel Spike: Contractors Seek Ways to Lessen the Sting
Marcia Veidmark, President of SSC Underground, accepts her Contractor of the Year award
Contractor of the Year
Arizona's SSC Underground is Our 2022 Contractor of the Year
Worker operates the Prinoth Raptor 100 from afar via remote control
Equipment
Mulch by Remote Control with Prinoth's New Raptor 100 Crawler Carrier
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The State Of Heavy-Duty Repair Report 2022 Edition
The State of Heavy-Duty Repair Report has been released! Download your free copy for industry-wide trends, benchmarks, and best practices.
DownloadView All