Deploying in seconds, the optional ladder on the Decked Tool Box gives owners quick access to their gear.

No more shimmying onto the tailgate or climbing onto your truck’s tire. A new toolbox from Decked offers an integrated ladder to access tools in the bed of your truck safely and easily.

The unit is more durable, secure and accessible than its diamond-plated predecessors. It won’t ding, dent, or rust, the company says.

“As a brand that creates innovative solutions for working men and women, Decked is proud to rethink the tool box for the first time in more than 50 years and bring this essential truck accessory into the 21st century,” says Jake Peters, general manager at Decked.

Constructed from recycled materials, the toolbox features an aluminum frame, stainless steel hardware and an injection-molded polymer resin body. The polymer materials provide additional protection against dents and punctures.

The Decked Tool Box also features a seamless, waterproof construction and a locking system to protect owners’ tools and gear against extreme weather and theft.

Feature highlights include:

Available telescoping, nested ladder deploys for easy access

Anti-corrosion treated steel hardware and aluminum reinforcement

Dent- and puncture-proof

Injection molded, high-impact resin lid

Seamless, watertight construction

Torsion spring loaded lid for easy access

More than 500-pound dynamic payload capacity

Strong lock and latch system makes forced entry nearly impossible

The Decked Tool Box fits most full-size pickup trucks from the 2001 model year forward. Buyers can find the toolbox online.

Decked designs and manufactures pickup trucks and cargo vans storage and organization systems for people who use their vehicle for more than basic transportation.