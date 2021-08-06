In addition to tunes, the GPB18V-5C provides four 120-volt outlets.

Bosch Power Tools has debuted two new jobsite radios, the larger of which is a charging station and power source as well.

Both jobsite radios have several ways to connect and listen to music, including Bluetooth 5.0 for music from streaming services or songs from your mobile device. And with their USB charging capability, you can also charge your mobile devices with them.

The larger unit, the GPB18V-5C, provides four 120-volt outlets to run lights, tools and electronics. Four speakers blast out sound in all directions. Separate bass and treble controls and five equalizer presets enable you to fine tune the sound, keeping your rock music thumpy and your talk/sports broadcasts intelligible.

The radio/charger runs on Bosch's 18V lithium-ion batteries or an included 120V AC power cord. A large digital media bay provides secure storage for mobile devices, and a rubberized roll-cage design protects the GPB18V-5C from knocks and rough handling.

BoschThe compact version, the GPB18V-2C, features handles and a hanging hook, along with a dust- and moisture-resistant design. It also has a speakerphone so you can conduct hands-free calls with the Bluetooth function.

It runs on Bosch’s 18V Lithium-ion batteries or it can be plugged into the included AC/DC adapter. A hanging hook makes placement of the GPB18V-2C easy to set up on a jobsite where a flat or stable surface may not be available.







