With more payload and more speed, Cat's new 789 mining truck also boasts a new cab and increased connectivity.

Built on a legacy of performance and efficiency, Caterpillar’s new 789 mining truck moves more material with up to a 9% reduction in fuel consumption compared to the Tier II design. The truck offers the highest horsepower in its class, features 10% more payload and is more than 5% faster on grade than other trucks, according to Cat.

In addition to speed and payload capacity, the 789 boasts a new cab and improved connectivity. According to Cat, the design offers a weight advantage over the competition to haul more material every load and deliver a cost-per-ton advantage.

The 789 next generation mining truck replaces the current 789 model.

Flexible power

The Cat 3516E engine powering the 789 meets Tier 4 Final standards with selective catalytic reduction. Two power selections offer 1,900 horsepower to match performance of existing fleet trucks or 2,100 horsepower for faster cycle times.

The new engine features design modifications to the camshaft and piston for fuel efficiency. In addition, structural improvements to the cylinder head and crankshaft deliver 12% more durability than the 3516C. Cat says the engine’s 23% rise in net torque delivers a lugging force during acceleration, on steep grades and in rough terrain.

Providing a smoother transitional shifting, the Advanced Power Electronic Control Strategy (APECS) transmission helps reduce cycle times. Forward momentum and torque are maintained while shifting with optimum gear selection resulting in faster acceleration. It offers more continuous torque and rimpull to deliver more power to the ground, making it possible to use a higher gear on grade to optimize fuel efficiency.

Cat says the new 789 truck meets specific site needs with multiple body style configurations. The high-performance body maximizes payload by reducing the weight by 2.2 to 5.5 tons or more. The mine specific body excels in mature mines, while the combination body combines features of high volume and optional liners to haul both ore and overburden. The original standard, dual-slope body provides excellent load retention, and the X body features the latest structural designs and offers more volume at a lower weight.

Caterpillar



Creature comforts

This version of the 789 has a larger, more ergonomic next generation cab. Cat says the cab is 17% wider, and its walk-through design with fully adjustable center console offers 34% more operator space, 11% more legroom and 19% more shoulder room. Also, the company says it is a quieter cab with 40% less sound pressure level. For comfort, the cab includes temperature control and cab filtration.

Two 10-inch screens consolidate all machine data, controls and guidance information, and applications. New speed coaching provides operators real-time feedback on truck operation to assist in productivity, and more accurate measurements on the payload monitoring system delivers improves load tracking. An optional auto-hoist feature automatically raises the body and controls engine speed.

Visibility is improved with wide-angle mirrors and the bird’s eye view offered by Cat Vision 360. The 360-degree surround view camera has object detection to alert operators to hazards. Part of the MineStar suite of solutions, the available driver safety system alerts the operator if fatigue or distraction is detected.

Streamlined serviceability

Fully integrated Cat electronics on the 789 includes 100 Mbps, two-wire ethernet connectivity for faster data transfer to improve access to information. The platform includes every 789 being factory-equipped with Cat Product Link Elite with standard connectivity via cellular 4G/LTE and available cellular/satellite radio for reliable data transfer. A new telematics platform promotes greater data acquisition and faster transmission to locally hosted or Cat’s cloud-based applications

Multiple factors on the new 789 were designed to reduce downtime. Its new modular HVAC system improves reliability and consolidates components, so the entire system can be removed and replaced quickly. Shortening engine removal and installation time, the modular radiator enables rebuilds to be completed off the truck.

Cat says the 789’s next generation of enhanced serviceability incorporates extended-interval filters with ground-level access, grouped service points and a new centralized service center option. The truck features an extended 12,000-hour coolant life and double the hydraulic and transmission filter life to 1,000 hours to reduce service time.

Also, new remote flash and remote troubleshoot help to further improve machine uptime and performance by instantly providing access to the latest software updates.