Link-Belt Launches 355 X4, its Largest Excavator with Minimum Swing

Tom Jackson
Apr 11, 2022
Link Belt 355 X4S Excavator loading a haul truck.
Four work modes let you match the engine rpm and fuel burn rates to the job at hand.
Link-Belt

Built on the foundation provided by the X4 Series, Link-Belt has taken the wraps off the largest minimum swing excavator in the company lineup – the new 355 X4.

Weighing roughly 78,709 pounds, the 355 X4 offers the power of a large machine at a lower weight. Geared for road construction and maintenance, residential and commercial site work, site prep, pipeline, utility and demolition work, the excavator is powered by a six-cylinder Isuzu engine that puts out 205 horsepower without the need for a diesel particulate filter.

Four work modes with selectable rpm give you options to fine tune the level of work while maintaining fuel efficiency. Eco mode is the most fuel efficient, while lifting mode keeps the power boost on during low rpm tasks. If you are working on sites with a lot of dust or airborne debris, an optional reversible fan is available to help blow out the radiator and keep the engine running cool and clean.

Comfort = productivity

The all-new cab design features more room and creature comforts. There is additional headroom and legroom, and the high-back air suspension seat has heat and tilt functions.

Other features include on-screen climate controls with better airflow, onboard Bluetooth, dual cupholders, a smartphone storage tray, better spaced and more comfortable footrests, and a straight travel pedal.

Monitor your world

The 10-inch monitor shows necessary machine information and visual feeds from the standard rear and right-side cameras. An optional third camera system gives a 270-degree view around the machine.

On the monitor you can customize joystick button assignments and activate frequently used functions. The monitor can also be programmed to set up attachments, with individual names, and prioritize and distribute hydraulic flow to arm-in, boom-up or swing functions, depending on the job.

Quick specs

  • Max dig depth: 22-feet 10-inches
  • Reach, ground level: 34-feet 8 inches
  • Arm force: 31,280 foot-pounds
  • Bucket digging force: 42,780 foot-pounds
  • Bucket capacity (SAE heaped): 0.8 to 2.43 cubic yards
  • Max travel speed: 2.7 mph
