Purpose-built for demolition, land clearing, heavy-duty excavating, and pipeline work, Link-Belt is adding three new heavy-duty excavator models to its North American lineup, the 210 X4 HD, 250 X4 HD, and 300 X4 HD.

“These heavy-duty machines give our dealers and customers the ability to buy a machine that has been designed and engineered specifically for tougher applications,” says said Chris Wise, market development manager at LBX. “The lower is impressive with its aggressive stance and is built using upsized components, full track guards, and stronger carrier rollers to protect against all the rock and debris it tracks over.”

Link-Belt says all three models come factory equipped with a high-wide and heavy-duty undercarriage with larger components for added durability, strength, and performance. The 210 X4 HD, 250 X4 HD, and 300 X4 HD have an 11-17% wider stance and 40-50% higher ground clearance than Link-Belt’s standard models, giving them better stability and increased lift capacities to handle rugged work.

Link-BeltBuilt off Link-Belt’s X4 platform, traveling performance has also been improved with up to a 30% increase in drawbar pull. The machines come standard with double bar grousers for added traction across rough terrain. In addition, the HD attachments feature a high lift bracket for a greater working range and increased lift capacities.

The cab features a high-resolution 7” LCD monitor, a standard rearview camera, a high-back air suspension seat with heat and tilt functionality, onboard Bluetooth, Free Swing, and a straight travel pedal. In addition, all models come standard with combination hydraulics and proportional joysticks for added tool versatility and performance.

All three machines are powered by Isuzu Final Tier 4 engines that do not require a diesel particulate filter (DPF) to maintain. Regular maintenance items are easily accessible for daily service checks and tune-ups. Customers also have access to RemoteCARE, a 24/7 remote monitoring, machine health and security system for no additional charge.