Link-Belt debuts 3 New Heavy-Duty Excavators Built for Tough Applications

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 27, 2021
Updated Dec 28, 2021
Link-Belt 250X4HD Heavy-Duty Excavator
All models are backed by a 3-year/3,000-hour full machine warranty, a 5-year/3,000-hour EPA emissions warranty, and a 3-year/10,000- hour structural warranty.
Link-Belt

Purpose-built for demolition, land clearing, heavy-duty excavating, and pipeline work, Link-Belt is adding three new heavy-duty excavator models to its North American lineup, the 210 X4 HD, 250 X4 HD, and 300 X4 HD.

“These heavy-duty machines give our dealers and customers the ability to buy a machine that has been designed and engineered specifically for tougher applications,” says said Chris Wise, market development manager at LBX. “The lower is impressive with its aggressive stance and is built using upsized components, full track guards, and stronger carrier rollers to protect against all the rock and debris it tracks over.”

Link-Belt says all three models come factory equipped with a high-wide and heavy-duty undercarriage with larger components for added durability, strength, and performance. The 210 X4 HD, 250 X4 HD, and 300 X4 HD have an 11-17% wider stance and 40-50% higher ground clearance than Link-Belt’s standard models, giving them better stability and increased lift capacities to handle rugged work.

Link-Belt 210X4HD Heavy-Duty ExcavatorLink-Belt 210X4HD Heavy-Duty ExcavatorLink-BeltBuilt off Link-Belt’s X4 platform, traveling performance has also been improved with up to a 30% increase in drawbar pull. The machines come standard with double bar grousers for added traction across rough terrain. In addition, the HD attachments feature a high lift bracket for a greater working range and increased lift capacities.

The cab features a high-resolution 7” LCD monitor, a standard rearview camera, a high-back air suspension seat with heat and tilt functionality, onboard Bluetooth, Free Swing, and a straight travel pedal. In addition, all models come standard with combination hydraulics and proportional joysticks for added tool versatility and performance.

All three machines are powered by Isuzu Final Tier 4 engines that do not require a diesel particulate filter (DPF) to maintain. Regular maintenance items are easily accessible for daily service checks and tune-ups. Customers also have access to RemoteCARE, a 24/7 remote monitoring, machine health and security system for no additional charge. 

Related Stories
Cat 340 UHD Excavator can reach up to eight stories high.
Excavators
Demolish 8-Story Buildings with New Cat 340 UHD Excavator
Cm20201201 2488e 6ac30
Excavators
Similar But Very Different: Cat Expert Explains the Four 315 and 317 Excavator Models | The Dirt #24
Cm20201201 C7ad8 D0b23
Excavators
Video: Cat Replaced the 316F with Faster 317 and 317 GC Excavators
Cat 374 excavator at construction site
Excavators
Beefed-Up Cat 374 Designed With Twice the Durability and Top-of-the-Line Tech
Top Stories
Cat D11XE electric drive dozer
Equipment
Dozers, Excavators, Compact Machines ... Top 25 Equipment Stories for 2021
Despite a pandemic and supply-chain shortages, 2021 was no slouch for debuts of new construction equipment. Check out our top equipment stories of the year.
Link-Belt 250X4HD Heavy-Duty Excavator
Excavators
Link-Belt debuts 3 New Heavy-Duty Excavators Built for Tough Applications
GMC electric Sierra Denali
Pickups
GMC Teases All-Electric Sierra Pickup Truck
the dirt episode 51 maintaining your transmission text over construction equipment
The Dirt
Video: How to Maintain Your Transmission | The Dirt #51
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2022 Fleet Technology Trends Report
This report shows that fleets leverage technology to combat the driver shortage, decrease fuel costs, address safety concerns, and improve customer service. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All