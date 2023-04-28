Case CE said that “sometimes the biggest advances are the ones that seem the simplest” as it rolled out new hydraulic and electrical systems, as well as an undercarriage monitoring program for its smallest dozers at ConExpo 2023.

The 650M, 750M and 850M all received newly rerouted hydraulics for fewer leaks and better reliability. An updated electrical system and routing with a newly braided harness are also designed to improve reliability. Other updates across the small dozer lineup include additional new robust latches, new LED lights, and a new rearview camera with in-cab display.

The new Case TrackCare Undercarriage Monitoring Program collects undercarriage measurements and observations in the field and uses that data to plan maintenance, helping owners manage the performance and costs of the undercarriage. Beyond dozers, the system – available through Case’s North American dealer network – will be offered on Case steel-tracked machines of any make, model and product categories.

“On the dozer line itself, we’ve focused on system improvements that increase overall reliability of the machine and enhance the operator experience. Case TrackCare delivers a whole new service for dozers and steel-tracked machines of all shapes and sizes that will significantly improve the life, performance and total cost of ownership of those machines,” says Jeremy Dulak, product manager, Case Construction Equipment.

The 750M and 850M dozers received additional enhancements including new electro-hydraulic control performance. Operators can now set steering and shuttle settings to smooth, moderate or aggressive to match their preferences and reduce fatigue.

Case Universal Machine Control is now also available with the dozers, allowing machine control solutions from Trimble, Topcon or Leica to be installed. Or for simplified ordering and setup, a Leica Geosystems system can be installed directly from the factory.

“These dozers are already extremely agile and compact, and now we’ve made significant enhancements that put the operator first, will improve uptime, and will ultimately make each of these Case dozers more dynamic and profitable on the jobsite,” says Dulak.

Case Construction Equipment

With undercarriages often accounting for more than half of the lifetime maintenance costs, Case says its new TrackCare program – performed by Case dealers – gives fleet managers easy access to data and reporting that allows them to identify maintenance needs, spot signs of improper operation or unusual wear patterns, and reduce total cost of ownership.

The cloud-based system with a mobile app uses both ultrasonic and traditional undercarriage measuring tools to centralize, analyze and report on undercarriage health and performance.

“The system allows you to easily take and record undercarriage measurements, take and store pictures for reference, as well as input information on operating practices, recommended repairs, and other jobsite or application data,” says Tim Hansen, product marketing for undercarriage and ground engaging tools, Case Construction Equipment. “The system calculates wear rates and provides total undercarriage data that allows you to plot trends in wear, service and replacement rates. This information helps you optimize the uptime of tracked machines and get the most out of its service life.

“And because the system works on all steel-tracked machines, from dozers to excavators, it allows your local Case dealer to be your one-stop shop for total lifecycle undercarriage management, monitoring and service across your whole fleet — making your life easier and ensuring fleet-wide undercarriage strength and performance.”