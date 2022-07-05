Komatsu and Cummins Partner on Zero Emissions Haul Trucks

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 5, 2022
Komatsu HD785-8 Haul Truck being loaded by a wheel loader
Komatsu

Komatsu is collaborating with Cummins on the development of zero-emissions haul trucks, with an initial focus on hydrogen fuel cells.

The agreement is complementary to Komatsu’s development of a power-agnostic haulage vehicle concept that can run on a variety of power sources, including diesel electric, trolley, battery power and hydrogen fuel cells. Together with its customers, Komatsu is developing and validating the technology, with a goal of making the vehicle commercially available by 2030.

“Komatsu’s deep expertise in mining and equipment design and integration paired with our advanced power technologies, including hydrogen fuel cells, will accelerate decarbonization of mining equipment,” said Amy Davis, vice president and president of new power at Cummins. “The mining industry has great potential to lead in adopting renewable solutions.”

“Cummins has been a long-term partner of Komatsu and has been investing in the key technologies required to support the energy transition in mining,” said Masayuki Moriyama, president of Komatsu’s mining business division. “These are critical technologies for helping mining customers reduce carbon emissions and accelerate carbon neutrality. Building on our partnership with Cummins, we are working to accelerate sustainable solutions for our customers.”

The collaboration supports both Komatsu and Cummins’ carbon- reduction goals. Komatsu is targeting a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions from use of its products and production of its equipment by 2030 (compared to 2010 levels), with a target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Cummins also aims to reduce the greenhouse gas and air quality impacts of its products and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Komatsu currently offers electric diesel dump trucks, hybrid excavators, electric power excavators, regenerative energy storage capabilities and fuel saver programs to help customers reduce their carbon impact. The company intends to explore further possibilities in zero emissions mining haul truck development.

