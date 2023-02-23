Kubota Tractor Corporation has beefed up its compact tractor lineup with four new models.

The company announced the addition of a new LX20 Series, with the LX3520 and LX4020 as the first two entrants. It also is expanding its popular L02 Series, with the introduction of the L2502 and L4802.

The two models added to the LX20 Series offer a multitude of improvements. Along with new horsepower offerings of 35 and 40, both are available in a factory-installed cab or ROPS configuration. A "special utility," or SU, model cab option is available for the LX3520.

Meanwhile, the new models in the L02 Series will get a new hood and grille, LED headlights and side work light, improved suspension seat and optional armrests, Kubota says.

New LX20 Series

Designed with both residential and commercial operators in mind, the Kubota LX20 Series can tackle rural residential tasks, as well as provide the power, performance and comfort to handle commercial jobs, the company says.

In addition to added 35- and 40-horsepower configurations, Kubota says, the new LX3520 and LX4020 models were built with the operator in mind, from an updated cabin to new grips and easier-to-maneuver controls.

The LX20s feature a redesigned transmission aimed at significantly reducing hydrostatic transmission noise for the operator, while an auto throttle helps the tractor to drive with ease, the company says. The LX20 Series features a wider front axle as well as a performance-matched front loader that further improves ease of operation and maneuverability.

Additionally, the LX20 Series comes with a dual engine memory switch, allowing the operator to preset preferred rpm and have the engine match that speed at the push of a button. New mower decks are also available for both models, with integrated wash port attachments for cleaning under the deck.

Expanded L02 Series

The L2502 and L4802 are available in either hydrostatic transmission or gear drive transmission in two wheel drive or four wheel drive, the company says.

Kubota says both models feature brakes relocated to the left side for easier use, a new loader and new bucket options. LED headlights and side work lights, an improved suspension seat, rubber floor mats and the option to elevate comfort – with updated armrests – further enhance the tractors' brand-new, modern and sleek styling. The L2502 HST models also feature an independent PTO switch.

New Titan tires

Both the LX20 and L02 Series include new Trac Loader II tires, made by Titan International. Kubota has entered into an exclusive agreement with Titan for its compact and utility tractor models.

The tires feature improved clean-out and are optimized for performing in snow, ice, turf or mud. Titan and Kubota logos are integrated into the sidewall and tread pattern of the tire.