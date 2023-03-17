The TL100VS will be the first of four new compact track loaders from Yanmar Compact Equipment to hit the market. Production starts this spring.

Yanmar Compact Equipment rolled out its new line of compact track loaders at ConExpo, and it's not just a rebranded line from sister company ASV.

Ranging from 67 to 103.5 horsepower. the TL65RS, TL75VS, TL80VS and TL100VS have been designed from the ground up by Yanmar to meet a variety of construction needs. Production on the TL100VS will start this spring while the other three CTLs will begin production in late 2023.

“These new compact track loaders create a full line of compact equipment, and we are excited to bring more value to the market with the reliable products we’re known for,” said Buck Storlie, product manager, Yanmar Compact Equipment. “Customers love our mini excavators for their quality construction and trusted performance in any conditions and now those benefits will be available in our compact track loaders.”

Performance

Yanmar says all the models are construction-grade machines and include extra durability for tough conditions, while the Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engines offer plenty of power.

Operators will experience 360-degree visibility from the standard suspended seat. “The views are just as good from the outside as the inside. You’re able to see all around that loader – the tracks, the bucket and the objects you’re working around," says Storlie. LED lighting comes standard of the front and rear for added visibility. An optional side light kit is also available.

Each CTL will have a two-year/2,000-hour warranty and a suspended undercarriage with a pivot-link system at the rear axle for added resistance on tough jobs.

Yanmar says the torsion-axle suspended undercarriage provides a better ride for the operator and better performance when tracking with material. “When you’re carrying material across rough terrain, that suspension absorbs it to help reduce material spillage and longevity in terms of loader performance,” says Storlie. “By absorbing those bumps, the operator no longer feels it in their spine.”

Should an emergency situation occur, a removable roof hatch escape offers added safety.

Efficiency

The models also include several optional efficiency-enhancing features.

A 7-inch color display comes standard and within that display are quite a few features:

ISO or H pattern adjustable controls

Adjustable high-flow hydraulics from 30 to 40 gallons per minute

Return-to-position technology

Work tool position to set the angle for your attachment

Automatic ride control

Automatic two-speed

Dual direction self-leveling

These intuitive features help improve productivity on the jobsite and level out the learning curve for new operators to expedite the training process, Yanmar says.

Technology

Borrowing from the company’s mini excavator line, the loaders incorporate Yanmar’s optional SmartAssist telematics. Features range from error detection and notification to real-time operational status updates and daily work reports.

SmartAssist also includes integrated theft protection, allowing the owner to set a range from a specific location and trigger an alert if that range is exceeded.