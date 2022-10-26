Belgian manufacturer Geens Brothers is introducing two new models of mini articulating loaders to the U.S. market: the Intrepid KM85 and Intrepid KM130 Tele. The loaders are imported by Texas-based distributor Miniloaders.com.

The pair join the Intrepid KM100 Tele that debuted in 2018.

Weighing in at under 2,000 pounds, Miniloaders.com says the KM85 is the smallest wheel loader of its kind available in the American market. With its 32-inch frame width and 1,000-pound rated operating capacity, the machine is a possible alternative to mini skid steers for landscaping and green industry customers.

“It has an excellent power-to-weight ratio as it is equipped with a 23-horsepower D902 Kubota engine. This engine is usually seen in heavier industry peers,” says Chris Sleurink, owner of Miniloaders.com.

Miniloaders.com The KM85 also features a dual-wheel setup, enabling the operator to remove the outer wheel, decreasing the total width from 47.5 to 35.5 inches. This makes it possible to haul debris and materials through a standard 36-inch-wide gate.

The KM130 Tele is the largest wheel loader in the Intrepid lineup. It weighs 4,000 pounds and comes with a telescopic boom. Powered by a 25-horsepower Kubota engine, the KM130 Tele has a rated operating capacity of 2,000 pounds and a 10-foot, 5-inch lift height. The loader is equipped with an MT-style universal mount plate and hydraulic quick-connect.

Both models come standard with a hand throttle. Once the operator sets the desired rpm level, the foot throttle pedal in turn determines drive speed (instead of rpm). This enables better use of continuous-flow attachments like sweepers and mowers, the company says. It also allows customers to select the fixed-rpm drive mode as seen with skid steers.

Intrepid loaders are sold and distributed directly out of Wisconsin.