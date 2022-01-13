Yanmar Goes Red: New Branding Rolled Out Globally

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 13, 2022
Yanmar tracked carrier, mini excavator and compact wheel loader in premium red paint scheme
Yanmar Compact Equipment has now adopted an eye-catching red paint color across all its machines globally.
Yanmar

The familiar Yanmar yellow paint scheme is now a thing of the past. “Premium Red” painted Yanmar compact machines were introduced in North America in 2020, and now the eye-catching color scheme will be adopted across all equipment globally.

The paint color is just one part of a larger strategy to unify the manufacturer’s branding and mark a new era, the company says.

“Our dealers and our customers really like the new color,” says Jeff Pate, director of sales, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “Everyone feels that Premium Red attracts attention on the jobsite, and just as the quality and reliability of our products stand out from the competition, in a sea of yellow competitive machines in North America, our Premium Red color stands out too.”

Yanmar notes the color shift coincides with the launch of its new tagline, Together We Build, and symbolizes change on a deeper level.

“Yanmar Compact Equipment is on a journey of transformation,” says CEO Giuliano Parodi. “Our acquisitions of the last few years are now fully integrated into a harmonized, Yanmar CE way of working, with common processes and customer focus right across our enlarged product and services portfolio. For us, Premium Red sends out a clear signal that we are one company, with a clear product strategy. But our transformation goes far beyond our machines, we are challenging the way we think and the way we work, to transform our products, our business, and our brand to create even more value for our customers.”

From a product standpoint, the compact equipment manufacturer is exploring alternative fuel and powertrain technologies and recently teased an electric mini excavator prototype, the SV17e, which will make its European market debut at Bauma.

The company says it is continuing to invest in manufacturing infrastructure and in expanding its global dealer network to increase the proximity to customers, reduce lead times and improve service.

“Our move to Premium Red across our machines certainly signals a change, and we are confident that our customers will start to see other changes too,” says Elsie De Nys, global director channel and brand development. “We have the ambition to be a leader, not only in machines but in the customer experience too and are working hard to get closer to our customers to identify new and innovative ways in which we can add value to them.”

