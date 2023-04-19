Kato used the recent ConExpo show to introduce its latest crawler carrier, the IC100-5.

Powered by a 268-horsepower Cummins diesel engine, the 12-ton IC100-5 has a maximum payload of 25,895 pounds and a max travel speed of 6.8 miles per hour. It has a ground pressure of 4.4 pounds per square inch unloaded or 7.8 pounds per square inch loaded.

The carrier can be customized for a variety of construction applications. Attachments include digger derricks, insulated and non-insulated man lifts, front and rear winches, liquid tanks, and firefighting apparatuses. At 102 inches wide, it doesn’t require a wide-load permit.

It has a heavy-duty lower track frame with sealed components. Oversized bearings have been installed in the lower rollers, and an abrasion-resistant material has been applied to all surfaces of the upper rollers. Cross-member technology increases the stability of the dump bed, and all tracks have been enhanced, Kato says. Access doors and the engine cover are large and easily reached for daily maintenance checks.

The IC100-5 features a spacious cab and ergonomic controls, which provides good visibility and ease of use for the operator. The joystick operation ensures smooth, easy maneuverability in tight spaces.

Several safety features come standard, including multiple cameras and a fully enclosed ROPS-compliant cabin with heat and air conditioning. A hydraulic winch is optional.

The IC100-5 will be available in June 2023 for purchase through Kato’s network of authorized dealers.

