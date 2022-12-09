Vermeer's HG4000 Horizontal Grinder Can Shred Leaves, Logs – Even Pallets

Lindsey Getz
Dec 9, 2022
Vermeer HG4000 horizontal grinder on trailer being loaded with wood debris by wheel loader
Vermeer's new HG4000 Horizontal Grinder can mulch leaves, branches and yard clippings, as well as pallets, hardwoods and logs.
Vermeer

Vermeer has introduced the redesigned HG4000 horizontal grinder for use in various wood waste recycling applications and landscaping material production.

It’s equipped with a 536-horsepower Cat C13B Tier 4 Final diesel engine, a Series III duplex drum, an aggressive in-feed to accommodate a variety of materials, and many performance and durability features, Vermeer says. It’s quieter, too, with a working sound level of 112 decibels.

According to Vermeer product manager for environmental equipment Jeff Bradley, the Vermeer HG4000 horizontal grinder is ideal for professionals looking to expand their service as well as for bulk landscaping material producers.

“It’s a great unit for tree care professionals looking to minimize dump fees on bulkier material and turn waste into a useful end product," he says. "It’s also a productive machine for small to midsize mulch producers with limited space for the material. The size of the HG4000 also makes it efficient to transport in congested urban environments making it an ideal machine for small landclearing operations. And while this horizontal is smaller than other machines in the Vermeer grinder product line, it still can handle a variety of materials ranging from loose, bulky materials like leaves, branches and yard clippings to hardwoods, pallets and logs.”

Cutting performance

The HG4000 has a feed table capacity of 4.6 cubic yards. It features Vermeer's patented Series III duplex drum with reversible hammers and tips for extended wear life compared to single-sided designs. Replacement parts can be bolted in. The anvil mount has been redesigned to make it easier to replace the hard-faced anvil wear edge. 

An updated feed roller has aggressive teeth and down pressure to maintain control of the fed material, the company says. A fully enclosed feed roller drive planetary helps provide protection and tight clearance between the roller and mill housing to optimize material feeding while minimizing material catch points.

A wireless remote control comes standard, allowing operators to run most machine functions from up to 300 feet away.

“With the remote, operators can adjust in-feed settings, engine speed droop, conveyor height and more, which means maximum time grinding throughout the day,” says Bradley.

Additional enhancements

Service and maintenance enhancements include a drive belt tensioning system that does not require the engine to be moved when adjusting, large hinged side shields for maintenance access and added power rotation to the screen hoist for changing screens. It can also be outfitted with an optional cross-band magnet and magnetic head pulley to pull metal from the top and bottom of material on the conveyor after it has gone through the machine for clean finished material.

The HG4000 has a transport width of 8.2 feet, a height of 13 feet, a fifth-wheel hitch trailer length of 32 feet, and a weight of 52,910 pounds, or a pintle hitch trailer length of 37 feet and weight of 55,155 pounds.

