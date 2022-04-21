The AX17 is convenient to transport in congested urban areas with its single axle and weight under 10,000 pounds.

Expanding its line of AX brush chippers, Vermeer has introduced the new AX17. The more easily transportable single-axle model weighs under 10,000 pounds — even with optional accessories attached.

“The AX17 offers many of the same advantages as the larger AX19 model, but with a smaller footprint, making it a great option for contractors doing a lot of city work or looking for a high-production chipper that can be pulled behind a vehicle and does not require a CDL,” says Steve Weldon, product specialist for Vermeer Environmental equipment.

Powered by a 130-horsepower Cummins Tier 4 Final diesel engine and featuring a 26-inch drum with two knives, the AX17 is built for high-capacity takedowns. Horizontal offset feed rollers and a fixed infeed table enable it to take in large logs and tree limbs. Vermeer says this combination of power and size can help contractors reduce manpower on a jobsite.

The intelligent feed system can generate over 6,500 pounds of pull-in power, while the SmartCrush system increases down pressure on the material being fed and assists when feeding forked or branchy material.

The new model can be ordered with a patented winch boom that provides 3,200 pounds of pull-in force to help load large materials. When mechanically feeding the machine, the winch can be raised out of the way.

The AX17’s patented SmartFeed feed-sensing control system monitors engine rpms and automatically stops, reverses and shifts material back and forth to help reduce the need for labor at the rear of the machine.

Operators can also use a full-function remote to operate the feed rollers, move forward or in reverse, stop the machine, control the infeed crush feature and rotate the chipper’s chute while away from the machine.

To help keep operators safe, the machine features a patented bottom-feed stop bar and a four-position upper-feed control bar that has dual stop positions and allows the operator to stop the feed rollers and select forward or reverse operations.

Other features include an easily accessible lower clean-out door and the EcoIdle, an adjustable engine control system that helps operations save fuel and reduce noise by automatically reducing engine speed after one or five minutes of inactivity.