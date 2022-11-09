Kubota is launching new models of its utility vehicles for 2023, including a limited-edition Stone Gray color for the Sidekick.

The Stone Gray model will come with a suite of 16 accessories all factory-installed before hitting the dealerships. The accessories include premium roof and windshield, LED headlight upgrade and lightbar, and an electric bed dump. It will also have a WARN AXON 4,500-pound winch.

The limited-edition model is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the first quarter of 2023.

Kubota’s standard 2023 model Sidekick will start showing up at dealerships by the end of this year.

The new Sidekick gets a Kubota-built 54-horsepower gas engine, which is a boost of 6 horsepower over the previous model. It features 48 pound-feet of torque, which improves its hill climbing abilities, said Andrew Pittard, product specialist RTV, at a recent Kubota Connect event for dealers.

“This is built on a heavy-duty platform, so they can really get the work done on this,” Pittard said. “They can tow; they can put payload in it.”

It can tow up to 2,000 pounds and has cargo payload of 1,000 pounds.

It’s also fast, up to 40 mph.

Kuboat Kubota improved the throttle response. “The throttle pedal has been redesigned so it's much more comfortable,” he said. “You can go 3 mph easy all day long with no leg cramping.”

The Sidekick maintains its stability and full control at fast speeds and under full load, he added. Kubota also reduced noise and vibration at top speed.

Also new for 2023 is a Desert Sand Sidekick model and new graphic package across the lineup. The Sidekick has an MSRP of about $22,000.

Michael Gryp, product marketing director RTV, said the Sidekick has become a popular product, and adjustments have been made to improve its performance.

“Orders are coming in faster than we can build them,” Gryp said. “It's a machine that has the horsepower to be a work machine. But it also has the speed and the creature comforts to be kind of a fun machine for them too.”

RTV520

Kubota For the residential customer and smaller properties, Kubota will release a 2023 RTV520 Crossroads Edition designed to be user friendly, comfortable and fun.

It features a twin-cylinder gasoline engine and the same hydrostatic transmission Kubota installs on its tractors. “The main benefit of that is if you let off the (accelerator) pedal, it's going to stop itself,” Pittard said. “It's going to be very difficult for you to burn out the brakes.”

Like the Sidekick, the RTV520 will now come with factory-installed accessories, such as a full cab with tilt-out windshield and sliding windows, LED front and rear work lights, glovebox and cargo mat. Kubota’s strategy of installing accessories at the factory is twofold, said Gryp. It improves the customer experience but also helps Kubota overcome supply chain challenges.

The 2023 RTV520 is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the first quarter of next year. It has an MSRP of about $18,000.