Mecalac Adds 3 New Swing Loaders to its Lineup

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 27, 2022
Mecalac AS850 swing loader
Mecalac

Mecalac has added three new models to its lineup of swing loaders: the AS750, AS850 and AS1000.

The models join the AS600, AS900TELE, AS1600 and AS210, which debuted at Conexpo-Con/Agg 2020.

Because of the 180-degree swivel arm and four-wheel steering, Mecalac’s swing loaders have a tighter turning radius than standard articulated loaders and can perform a complete rotation on a 20% smaller footprint than a conventional loader, the company says. Two other steering modes are also available: two-wheel and four-wheel crab.  

The swing loaders are equipped with an integrated counterbalance and an automatic rear axle locking system, enabling the machine to maintain its maximum tipping load at full swing and turn without any loss of steadiness. Mecalac says the pivoting boom makes it possible to position the machine once to complete a loading task, therefore reducing the footprint and saving time.

“Mecalac’s swing loaders offer new capabilities to the North American market,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America. “Mecalac has designed a product that addresses the shortcomings of traditional loaders and provides a tool that can operate in a confined space, is economical in its movements, improving productivity, and is completely stable in all positions. The new models offer all these advantages in the 11,000- to 15,000-pound range.”

Mecalac AS750 swing loaderMecalacAS750

Weighing in at 11,023 pounds, the AS750 is the second-smallest model in Mecalac’s swing loader lineup. The wider and longer wheelbase and 61- horsepower engine make it more stable and powerful than the smaller AS600.

It has a 0.98-cubic-yard bucket capacity. The parallel, or P-bucket, allows for precision during material handling tasks, particularly with pallet forks or its load hook, the company says.

A spacious cab with two doors provides increased comfort and visibility.

AS850

The mid-sized AS850 has an operating weight of 13,184 pounds and a bucket capacity of 1.1 cubic yards.

For faster travel around the jobsite, an optional 25 mph version is available. The AS850 has a 74-horsepower engine.

A new boom and “Z” bucket provide both digging force and precision, Mecalac says.

Mecalac AS1000 Swing LoaderMecalacAS1000

For those looking for more power, the AS1000 offers a 4-cylinder 75-horsepower high-torque engine and an optional high-flow hydraulic line.

The model weighs 14,639 pounds and has a 1.3-cubic-yard bucket capacity.

