"Build and Price" Volvo Electric Equipment Online

In addition to reserving Volvo Construction Equipment’s electric machines online, customers can now also configure their machines and see the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

The “build and price” tool will initially be available in North America and Norway for Volvo’s lineup of electric compact machines, which includes the L20 and L25 electric wheel loaders and the EC18, ECR18 and ECR25 electric excavators.

The configurator tool will walk them through these options:

Canopy or cab — The ECR25 Electric compact excavator includes a choice of canopy or cab. That option will be available for the EC18 and ECR18 Electric compact excavators this fall. The L20 and L25 Electric compact wheel loaders come with a cab.

Attachments — Common attachments will be available to select, and a dealer will follow up on any special attachments that may be needed.

Chargers — U.S. customers can choose between standard and high-powered chargers. Canadian customers will be able to purchase a standard 600-volt charger. Volvo recently partnered with Beam Global, enabling contractors to lease or finance the company's EV Arc off-grid, solar-powered charging system through the Volvo dealer network and Volvo Financial Services.

Volvo Construction Equipment Once all options have been selected, the customer will see a price estimate. Volvo says the customer’s information will be forwarded to a local dealer who will respond within 48 hours with more details and traditional support, including the opportunity to demo the machine or review financing options.

“Construction equipment customers do a lot of research online already, and our configurator tool puts even more information at their fingertips,” said Jefferson Yin, director of new business models and commercial intelligence, Volvo CE.

“We’re especially happy we can give them a price estimate because that’s something other brands aren’t doing. Customers will continue to be supported by their local Volvo CE dealer during the sales process and with ongoing support after their purchase. This is the next step in our electromobility journey and digital transformation. The goals are to improve the customer experience, provide an easy understanding of our industry-leading electromobility offering and ensure a seamless sales experience.”

Lift manufacturer JLG also recently began offering online ordering for low-level access lifts and push-around models.



