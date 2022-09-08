Company Founder, CEO Ken MacDonald Named President of Tigercat

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 8, 2022
Grant Somerville (left), Ken MacDonald (right), Tigercat Industries
Grant Somerville (left), Ken MacDonald (right)
Tigercat Industries

Tigercat Industries has announced that company founder and CEO Ken MacDonald has assumed the role of president. MacDonald succeeds Grant Somerville who stepped away from his role on August 2 after a five-year term as president.

Somerville, who originally intended to serve five years when he took the job in 2017, will continue with the company as a director. In his new role, he will support various engineering initiatives focused on new product development and product enhancements.

"I wish to thank Grant for all of the contributions that he has made to our company during his entire 30 years with us," said MacDonald.

"I want to particularly recognize the leadership he provided during his presidency. He very capably steered us through and oversaw record production and sales volumes in 2019. He then went on to lead our team through the incredibly trying last two and a half years during which we dealt with the Covid pandemic as well as the effects on our business related to the war in Ukraine.

"Despite these challenges, he took everything in stride and saw to it that we still managed to complete two major plant expansions and launch several new product lines."

Tigercat began in 1992 when a group of logging equipment professionals partnered with MacDonald Steel of Ontario, which fabricated components for mobile equipment manufacturers. Ken MacDonald owned the fabrication company and wanted to expand into the design and manufacture of forestry equipment.

The new company launched the Tigercat 726 feller buncher in 1992. Today, it produces a variety of equipment for forestry, off-road industrial and material processing. MacDonald has served as its CEO since its beginnings.

Related Stories
JLG telehandler on sidewalk
Equipment
Fla. Cops Stop Man Driving Stolen Telehandler Down Sidewalk (Video)
John Deere G-tier wheel loader dumping at a rock pile.
Compact equipment
John Deere Unveils Economical G-Tier Compact Wheel Loaders
Morooka MST-4000VDR rotating crawler carrier front view in parking lot
Heavy equipment
Morooka Intros World’s Largest Rotating Crawler Dumper to U.S. (Video)
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Case E Series excavator screen shot for video
Excavators
Video: Case Unveils New E Series Excavator Lineup
New engines, bigger LCD screens and other features across seven models, including two new class sizes.
1940 Caterpillar D6 crawler tractor wooden cab restored parked on driveway in front of mountains
Collectors Corner
Finding a 1940 Cat D6 with Wood Cab and Other Rare Specimens
Grove TMS800-2 truck crane at a construction site
Cranes
Grove’s New TMS800-2: A Lighter, Easier-Traveling Truck Crane
Two diesel technicians working on a piece of construction equipment
Big Iron Dealer
Meet Equipment World’s 2022 Big Iron Dealer of the Year Finalists
backhoe bucket digging trench stock image
Safety & Compliance
Carlos’ Law Sets Minimum $500K Penalty for Construction Deaths
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Important Signs You’re Ready For Fleet Vehicle Tracking
Are you ready for vehicle tracking? Go through our checklist to learn the 8 signs you’re ready to add fleet tracking to your business. Get our eBook now.
DownloadView All