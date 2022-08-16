Ditch Witch has acquired the HydraWheel design of rock saws from River City Manufacturing.

The rock saws will be manufactured, branded and sold under the Ditch Witch name by the Ditch Witch dealer network. The saws, which range in depth from 9 to 46 inches, can be paired with both stand-on skid steers and heavy-duty tractors.

Ditch Witch says the move reinforces its commitment to the traditional open-cut utility installation, as it sees continued strong demand in the fiber market.

Genie Invests in Battery Technology Company Acculon Energy

To accelerate the electrification of mobile elevating work platforms, Genie and parent company Terex Corporation have made a Series A investment in Acculon Energy, a Columbus, Ohio-based developer of electrification solutions for non-automotive equipment.

In addition to battery technologies, Genie will also benefit from the artificial intelligence and cloud-connected products Acculon offers.

"For decades, Genie has been a leader in developing and refining industry-specific technologies to electrify aerial equipment. Now, as the global construction industry gears up to get to the next level of emissions reduction, Genie is excited to be teaming with Acculon," said Simon Meester, Genie president. "Together, we will continue leading the charge toward a greener and cleaner future, while maintaining the focus on the quality, reliability and performance for which Genie is known."

"We are excited to partner with Genie and Terex, whose names are synonymous with quality and safety. Our partnership will accelerate the delivery of next-generation electrification solutions for Genie equipment and the people who count on that equipment every day," said Acculon President Andrew Thomas.

Terex MP Acquires Volumetric Concrete Mixer Manufacturer ProAll

Terex Materials Processing has acquired ProAll, a Canadian manufacturer of mobile volumetric concrete mixers.

Terex says the addition of these products will help the company expand its presence in the U.S. concrete market and create new opportunities in international markets. Other products in the MP business portfolio include Terex Advance front- discharge mixer trucks and Terex Bid-Well roller pavers.

Commenting on the purchase, Kieran Hegarty, president Terex Materials Processing, says: "ProAll will provide us with exciting prospects to expand into new markets and grow our presence in concrete. We look forward to embarking on this journey together with our new colleagues in Alberta and Texas."

Cummins Finalizes Deal with Meritor

Cummins has completed its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor, a Michigan-based supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets.

Cummins says the deal will accelerate its delivery of ePowertrains and other carbon-neutral electric-power solutions, as well as expand Meritor’s existing axle and brake business.

“We are excited to welcome Meritor’s employees into Cummins,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins’ president and CEO. “Together, Cummins and Meritor will move further and faster in developing economically viable decarbonized powertrain solutions that are better for people and our planet.”

Tom Linebarger, Cummins’ executive chairman, added, “Cummins can help grow Meritor’s core business given our sales and service network and customer relationships around the world, and this acquisition has clear synergies for both companies that will position us for future investments during our industry’s technology transition. We are relentless in our focus on Destination Zero, our company strategy to achieve net-zero emissions, and will lead in the transition to decarbonized power. This acquisition is an important step in executing on our strategy.”