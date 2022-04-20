Contractors working to reduce their environmental impact can now receive tailored support from Volvo Construction Equipment.

The manufacturer has developed a step-by-step approach that can be modified based on each customer’s unique carbon reduction goals.

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our time, and one of the most important actions we can take is to help reduce our customers’ emissions,” says Niklas Nillroth, head of sustainability and public affairs at Volvo CE. “The services we use have been built on decades of innovation here at Volvo CE, but now for the first time we are bringing them together in one cohesive program that can be individually tailored to best fit our customers’ needs.”

Four steps to carbon reduction

Designed to be integrated into customer’s plans, the CO2 Reduction Program is based on four steps:

1. Insights – An initial assessment is completed to determine the customers' current carbon emissions and establish a baseline to compare against. Using telematics data from connected machines, Volvo CE determines the CO2 footprint for all machines on site – no matter the brand. Mapping this data allows the customer to visualize the impact of carbon reduction changes over time.

2. Analyze – Volvo CE employees analyze the customer’s machine data and conduct a site study to understand how the material flow, fleet composition and operator behavior affects the emissions on their sites. The data help customers understand where improvements can be made and what actions need to be taken to reduce CO2 per ton. Volvo Site Simulation then illustrates the impact of these improvements to help motivate change.

3. Improve – After identifying the specific actions required, Volvo CE helps the customer to implement them. This will vary from customer to customer, but Volvo CE may recommend efficiency services such as Eco Operator training and Efficient Load Out, or plan a smooth transition toward electric machines.

4. Sustain – At this stage, the customer will already start seeing the economic and environmental impact of their efforts. However, the final step is for Volvo CE to support these efforts by continuously monitoring the CO2 level over time to make surethe improvements reduce emissions and customers do revert to old habits. Volvo CE will also look for new ways to reduce emissions even further in the future.

Volvo set a goal to reach net zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 – with a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions across its own operations and a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions across product use by 2030. The manufacturer currently offers the largest range of electric machines.