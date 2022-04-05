Cat’s Autonomous Haul Trucks Set a New Record

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 5, 2022
Caterpillar autonomous haul trucks in a mine
Surpassing the 4 billion ton mark with no lost-time injuries, roughly 1.3 billion ton of material were autonomously hauled in 2021 using Command for hauling.
Caterpillar

Trucks equipped with Cat MineStar Command set a new record in 2021, moving more than 1 billion tons of material autonomously in less than a year.

Since 2013, hauling trucks with Cat MineStar Command have autonomously hauled more than 4.4 billion tons, and all without a lost-time injury, Cat says. To date, trucks equipped with the company’s autonomous haulage system have logged more than 91.3 million miles, nearly the same distance as traveling from Earth to the sun.

“Safety and sustainability continue to be top values in the mining industry. We are now entering our ninth year with zero loss-time injuries with Command for hauling, a testament to its safety record,” comments Marc Cameron, vice president, Caterpillar Resource Industries. “A recent five-year study by one of our customers autonomously hauling iron ore reported an 11% reduction in fuel usage – resulting in a 4,740 tons per year CO2 emissions reduction – 11% increase in hourly production, 50% higher maximum truck travel speed, and 35% improved tire life.”

Autonomous trucks equipped with Command for hauling are operating at 18 mine sites by 10 companies across three continents. Commodities autonomously hauled include iron ore, oil sands, copper, coal and gold.

Cat mining trucks capable of fully autonomous operation include the 789D, 793D, 793F, 797F and 794 AC with electric drive. Retrofit kits allow mining operations to expand Command for hauling to existing Cat mining trucks,  as well as other brands of trucks and loading equipment in their fleet.

“We continue to explore new avenues with Command for hauling to make strides toward the fully autonomous mine site and recently surpassed a major milestone of more than 500 autonomous trucks. Our previously announced collaboration with Newmont will introduce up to 16 autonomous trucks through 2023 at the company’s Cripple Creek and Victor mine in Colorado with plans to transition to haulage fleet electrification, supporting Newmont’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 30%,” says Sean McGinnis, general manager for Cat Mining. “We currently have in progress high-altitude and new product introduction projects for the smaller 98.4-ton size class. We have also expanded our Command system to Cat water trucks for haul road dust control at the mine.”

Cat is working with Rio Tinto’s Gudai-Darri mine in Australia to deploy the world’s first autonomous water truck, the Cat 789D. Connected with Cat MineStar technology, Command for hauling on the 789D integrates the truck, tank and water delivery system (WDS). The Cat WDS delivers variable water flow based on truck speed, and the system’s variable displacement pump automatically starts and stops when the truck slows or comes to a halt, preventing overwatering and poor traction at intersections.

Related Stories
Hyundai Construction Equipment HX160A and HX180A Excavators
Excavators
Hyundai Combines Power, Precision with New HX160A L, HX180A L Excavators
Brent Breithaupt and others during paleontological visit to Mill Canyon site
Equipment
Construction Crew Not at Fault for Dinosaur Footprint Damage, Report Says
Mauldin M415XT Maintainer World of Asphalt
Equipment
“The Maintainer” – Mauldin’s M415XT is a Unique Multitasking Machine
Deer 904 P-Tier wheel loader loading
Wheel Loaders
Deere Unveils 904 P-Tier Wheel Loader at World of Asphalt
Top Stories
Hyundai Construction Equipment HX160A and HX180A Excavators
Excavators
Hyundai Combines Power, Precision with New HX160A L, HX180A L Excavators
The mid-size excavators boast 13% more power and 27% more torque, along with precise hydraulic control.
Brent Breithaupt and others during paleontological visit to Mill Canyon site
Equipment
Construction Crew Not at Fault for Dinosaur Footprint Damage, Report Says
Mauldin M415XT Maintainer World of Asphalt
Equipment
“The Maintainer” – Mauldin’s M415XT is a Unique Multitasking Machine
boston fire personnel parking garage collapse
Safety
Equipment Operator Dies in Boston Parking Garage Collapse
Deer 904 P-Tier wheel loader loading
Wheel Loaders
Deere Unveils 904 P-Tier Wheel Loader at World of Asphalt
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The State Of Heavy-Duty Repair Report 2022 Edition
The State of Heavy-Duty Repair Report has been released! Download your free copy for industry-wide trends, benchmarks, and best practices.
DownloadView All