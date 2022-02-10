Keeping in mind the variable terrain in specialty operations, New Holland has included 4WD, a 4x4 power shuttle transmission and differential lock standard on all F50C forklifts.

New Holland has introduced a new product to its lineup of light construction equipment, the F50C rough-terrain forklift.

The machine made its public debut at the 2022 World Ag Expo as it is designed for use in specialty crop operations such as vineyards, orchards and other fruit and vegetable applications.

“With the introduction of the F50C, we’re growing our portfolio with a relevant product that is designed for the specialty applications for which New Holland is known,” said Tyler Mills, director of New Holland Construction. “Our dealers and customers know and trust that New Holland keeps fruit and vegetable producers at the forefront of our design and engineering, and we are excited to enter this new market.”

New Holland has designed the F50C with a suite of features organized around two main objectives: ease of operation and overall efficiency.

Fuel and maintenance efficiency

The F50C is powered by a F34 3.4-liter diesel engine that delivers 74 horsepower without using DEF or diesel particulate filters. With a 600-hour service interval and regeneration, this engine and aftertreatment system helps provide operators uninterrupted work time and saves time and resources on routine maintenance while ensuring sufficient power for lifting and hauling of materials.

“We wanted to simplify the maintenance required for the F50C, and we did just that. Our goal is to keep it running to reduce shop time and downtime spent on maintenance,” Mills says.

Smoother ride for improved operating experience

Keeping in mind the variable terrain in specialty operations, New Holland has included standard four-wheel-drive, a 4x4 power shuttle transmission and differential lock on all F50C forklifts. These features, plus its 10-inch ground clearance, high-clearance counterweight, LED lighting package and crop shields all help operators navigate varying terrain and protect valuable crops with ease.

In addition, the F50C is equipped with an automatic load control system that provides on-the-go mast cushioning to stabilize the mast under load. This allows continued safe operation without fear of material loss while traversing rough terrain. A byproduct of load control is an overall more comfortable operating experience by reducing shock from the mast. The F50C will come standard with a 12-foot mast and 5,000-pound lift capacity.

Keeping specialty operators in mind, New Holland also offers an integrated hydraulic produce bin clamp, which allows an operator to safely carry multiple produce bins in a single pass.

“By implementing these options, it gives operators more control and efficiency for any job they are managing, regardless of location,” Mills says. “Productivity-enhancing features are especially valuable when harvesting time-sensitive crops, and we expect the F50C to be right at home in orchards and vineyards.”

