New Holland Launches Economy Class Backhoe, the B75D

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 5, 2021
B75D Loader Backhoe
New Holland says the B75D offers fuel-efficient power with plenty of productivity.
New Holland Construction

Don’t let its small size fool you. New Holland Construction says its economy class backhoe loader still has plenty of power and reach for a variety of jobs. Introduced at GIE + Expo, the B75D offers 74 gross horsepower, over 18 feet of maximum digging depth and standard four wheel drive.

“Adding the economy level B75D loader backhoe is the new solution for diverse operations,” says Ryan Anderson, construction product marketing manager, New Holland North America. “Its high-performing lift capacity, comfortable operator’s platform and outstanding digging depth will increase productivity in a wide range of work. The B75D is fit for operations needing something a bit smaller, but still looking for competitive and productive power.”

The B75D is powered by a Tier 4 Final 3.4-liter FTP engine. And forget about adding fluids or changing diesel particulate filters, the engine features a diesel oxidation catalyst.  

Standard four wheel drive and a power shuttle synchromesh transmission with four forward and four reverse gears enhance operator control.  

The cab includes features normally reserved for larger models, such as an ample interior, 360-degree visibility, two-door access and a roll-up rear window. The canopy is ROPS/FOPS certified. Four front and two rear halogen work lights come standard. 

Quick Specs

Operating weight: 18,298 lbs.

Gross horsepower: 74

Max torque: 233 ft.-lbs.

Hydraulic flow: 32 gpm at 2,200 psi

Loader bucket: 1 cubic meter

