Komatsu’s iMC 2.0 is being offered on three different sizes of excavators.

Komatsu’s new intelligent Machine Control 2.0 (iMC) solves the two biggest challenges you face as a contractor running excavators. It boosts productivity and helps novice operators get up to speed faster.

Built on Komatsu’s original intelligent machine control platform and developed with input from leading construction companies, iMC 2.0 offers additional new features on the company’s mid- to large-size excavators: the PC290LCi-11, PC360LCi-11 and the PC390LCi. These big production machines weigh from 70,702 to 90,441 pounds.

When you’re slinging that much iron, every bucketful needs to be excavated as efficiently and quickly as possible to help minimize over-excavation and move the most tons of material for the least amount of fuel. The factory-integrated Komatsu iMC 2.0 provides this kind of performance, especially when you are digging footings, trenching and doing slope work. With guidance and machine control in 2D and 3D, the technology empowers operators to dig straight to grade quickly and accurately.

KomatsuWith integrated machine control, iMC 2.0 offers auto-tilt bucket control, which assists operators by aligning the bucket parallel to the slope, so that finish grading can be accomplished without needing to align the machine with the target surface.

And the new bucket angle-hold control helps operators reach finish grade quickly and accurately by automatically holding the bucket angle to the design surface during arm operation. This enables operators to perform finish grading using only arm input.

Komatsu’s iMC 2.0 builds on a long legacy of technology for excavators and dozers, which Equipment World has reported on in the past. For more on the evolution of this technology, check out our reports from the recent past:

Komatsu unveils D71pxi24 dozer with new intelligent machine control 20 tech

Operators an dealers get taste of iMC at Komatsu Demo Days

Komatsu adds new excavator model to machine-control lineup







