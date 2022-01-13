Hyundai-Doosan's Concept X Reveals Smart Construction Site of the Future

Tom Jackson
Jan 13, 2022
Concept X excavator on display in South Korea in 2020
Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE) and Hyundai Doosan Infracore – affiliates of South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group - showed off a Concept X excavator in South Korea in 2020.
Hyundai Construction Equipment

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas has become increasingly important to the construction industry as some of the most advanced equipment technology is shown there first.

This year, Hyundai Construction Equipment and Hyundai Doosan Infracore, which are now sister subsidiaries of Hyundai Genuine, showcased their advanced smart construction solutions and future unmanned construction equipment under the theme of "Intelligent Robotics.”

Concept X

The technology called Concept X uses unmanned machines with autonomous guidance to create safer and more efficient construction sites. If some of this sounds familiar, you’re not mistaken. We first reported on Concept X after seeing it demonstrated in South Korea in November 2020. You can read about it and watch a cool video of the same here.

Also in 2020, ConExpo-Con/Agg attendees got a look at a static display of Doosan concept machine models that showed what the operator-less heavy equipment might look like.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group with Palantir Technologies executives.Hyundai Heavy Industries Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Palantir Technologies, a big data analytics company, to build a big data platform for the Group’s core businesses.Hyundai Heavy Industries GroupAcquisitions Drive Innovation

A lot has happened in both companies since then. In August last year, the Hyundai Heavy Industries Group completed the acquisition of Doosan Infracore’s construction equipment business, boosting the companies into the ranks of the top 10  equipment OEMs in the world with combined sales of more than $10 billion.

That means both companies and their customers and dealers will benefit from future introductions of this kind of technology. Hyundai brings its own expertise to the table, being Korea’s largest manufacturer of industrial robots.

And the day before CES opened, HHI Group and Palantir Technologies signed an agreement in Las Vegas to establish a big data platform and joint venture for its core businesses. Once the big data platforms for the group’s key affiliates are built, the two parties plan to create a joint venture to commercialize the big data solutions.

Data-driven work

Kisun Chung, CEO of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, said, “We expect that this partnership with Palantir Technologies will substantially improve the competitiveness of core businesses of the group. It will be an important turning point in innovation of organizational culture that changes the way we work using data.”

"Automated and unmanned machinery using artificial intelligence, big data, cloud and other advanced ICTs will dominate the market," said Hyundai Doosan Infracore CEO Young-cheul Cho. HHI is also leveraging its size and manufacturing portfolio to develop similar systems for its ports and shipbuilding business. ‌ ‌

Hyundai Concept-X renderingsRenderings of what the Hyundai Doosan Infracore autonomous machines might look like come 2025.Hyundai Construction EquipmentComprehensive control

Concept X is a comprehensive solution that measures and analyzes the topography of the construction sites using 3D drone scanning devices to create operation plans based on topography data. Thanks to this solution, those in charge of the construction site can monitor and remotely control the whole process at the control center called "X-Center."

Unmanned heavy equipment – excavators, wheel loaders, dump trucks – converge in an integrated plan to carry out operations without risk to on-site human operators. The equipment can diagnose its own condition and alert management to possible problems so that work can be performed without costly operational delays.

Building in the cloud

Visitors to the Hyundai-Doosan booth at CES were shown a series of processes that demonstrated how to build an eco-friendly marine city using the companies’ XiteCloud – a cloud-based all-in-one construction platform that enables integrated management of construction sites. Within the platform, XiteAnalyst/XiteFleet can analyze and plan 3D information and manage equipment in a cloud environment. Also on display was a construction automation system, XiteAuto/XiteSafety, which improves productivity and safety through automation.

The complete system will roll out in phases of individual technologies such as topography measurement using drones, data analysis, and unmanned operation and management of construction equipment, and release them in the market sequentially. The companies anticipate commercializing Concept X by 2025.

