LiuGong announces leadership appointments

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 14, 2022
LiuGong's 909ECR excavator digging at a construction site
LiuGong's 909ECR excavator
LiuGong

It’s a new year and a new organizational structure for LiuGong North America. The Katy, Texas-based manufacturer has announced several new vice presidents and directors as the company continues its efforts to grow both its dealer network and customer base.

“These organizational enhancements were made to ensure our LiuGong North America team is best positioned to support our dealers and customers going into 2022,” says Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America. “These individuals have earned their new positions and are tasked with helping us continue to grow in various markets after a great 2021.”

Appointments include:

  • Chris Saucedo, senior vice president, strategy and customer solutions: Saucedo will lead LiuGong North America’s go-to-market strategy, focusing on products, promotions, and product support in the rental, quarry and aggregates, forestry, industrial, and agricultural segments.
  • Michel Marchand, vice president of sales for the United States and Canada: Marchand will be responsible for all construction equipment and associated work tool and parts sales, as well as new dealer recruitment efforts.
  • Jin Gang, vice president of finance and supply chain: Gang will oversee LiuGong’s finance, accounting, parts operations, sales and operational planning, and human resources teams with a focus on continuous process improvement and process automation.
  • Jared Ward, director for material handling sales: Ward will be responsible for all material handling equipment and associated parts sales in all LiuGong North America’s markets, including Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

Saucedo, Marchand, Gang and Ward will report directly to Ryan effective January 1, 2022.

In addition, two newly created director roles will join Saucedo’s team.

  • Sam Ternes, director, customer operational readiness and enrichment: Ternes will lead a field team focused on growing the LiuGong North America dealer network and will be responsible for dealer support and customer experience.
  • Jim Westlake, director of technical solutions: Westlake will collaborate with global engineering teams and work to transform the technical support process to assist dealers, solve technical issues, and provide product improvements.
