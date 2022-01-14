It’s a new year and a new organizational structure for LiuGong North America. The Katy, Texas-based manufacturer has announced several new vice presidents and directors as the company continues its efforts to grow both its dealer network and customer base.

“These organizational enhancements were made to ensure our LiuGong North America team is best positioned to support our dealers and customers going into 2022,” says Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America. “These individuals have earned their new positions and are tasked with helping us continue to grow in various markets after a great 2021.”

Appointments include:

: Saucedo will lead LiuGong North America’s go-to-market strategy, focusing on products, promotions, and product support in the rental, quarry and aggregates, forestry, industrial, and agricultural segments. Michel Marchand, vice president of sales for the United States and Canada : Marchand will be responsible for all construction equipment and associated work tool and parts sales, as well as new dealer recruitment efforts.

Gang will oversee LiuGong’s finance, accounting, parts operations, sales and operational planning, and human resources teams with a focus on continuous process improvement and process automation. Jared Ward, director for material handling sales: Ward will be responsible for all material handling equipment and associated parts sales in all LiuGong North America’s markets, including Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

Saucedo, Marchand, Gang and Ward will report directly to Ryan effective January 1, 2022.

In addition, two newly created director roles will join Saucedo’s team.