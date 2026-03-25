Bluelight Machines, a provider of retrofit autonomy kits for construction equipment, has expanded compatibility of its Autopilot platform to include Volvo G-Series articulated dump trucks and the Caterpillar GC compactors.

Bluelight Autopilot is now compatible with:

Caterpillar next-gen haul trucks, including the 730, 740 GC, 745

Volvo G-Series articulated trucks, including the A40G

Caterpillar GC compactors, including the CS11GC

Dynapac single-drum vibratory compactors

Additional supported compactor platforms

Retrofit Kit Installation

Bluelight’s retrofit systems are designed for easy installation and portability across compatible machines, the company says.

Kits can be transferred from one machine to another the same day, requiring only a model-specific harness and minimal hardware changes — with no operational downtime beyond the installation itself. The standard installation time across supported ADTs and rollers is approximately 3 to 6 hours, according to the company.

Volvo G-Series trucks are now fully compatible with existing Autopilot kits in the field — or held with dealers. Enabling compatibility requires:

A Volvo-specific wire harness

An over-the-air firmware update

No new autonomy hardware is required.

Open ROPS Cat GC rollers can be retrofitted with Bluelight Autopilot in about 3 hours. GC rollers equipped with Bluelight autonomy are already operating in Florida, Virginia, Texas and Arkansas.

“Contractors like the GC roller because it’s no-frills and reliable,” said Dick Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Bluelight Machines. “It’s one of the most common compactors in the field. We’ve been asked for a long time to bring autonomy to that machine. We’re excited to make Autopilot available on the rollers contractors use every day.”

Global Dealer Network Ready

Bluelight is available through 23 dealers across North America, South America, Asia and Australia. The dealers are equipped to install and support all compatible equipment models.

“With compatibility expanding across brands, price tiers and fleet types, autonomy is moving beyond flagship equipment and into the mainstream construction fleet,” the company says. “Autonomy is no longer limited to premium machines; it is available on the equipment contractors already own.”

1 Billion Square Feet Autonomously Rolled

The company also surpassed a new milestone, as its customers collectively completed more than 1 billion square feet of autonomous compaction on jobsites worldwide, with zero injuries recorded.

Across global fleets, Bluelight-powered rollers have logged more than 300,000 object detections and 60,000 autonomous safety stops — instances where machines identified and halted for personnel, trucks, heavy equipment, traffic cones or grade stakes.

Unlike pilot programs operating in isolated conditions, Bluelight systems are operating on solar farms, DOT highway projects, mining operations, data centers, large-scale earthwork sites and residential developments.

"Crossing 1 billion square feet with zero injuries isn't just a number, it's proof that autonomous construction is no longer a concept being tested in controlled environments," says Zhang. "Our customers are running production sites every day with Bluelight systems detecting hazards, stopping for workers and multiplying what a single operator can accomplish. This milestone belongs to the contractors who trusted us to bring autonomy to their jobsites."