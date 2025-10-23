Machinio, an online platform for buying and selling heavy equipment, has rolled out new features for dealers looking to advertise their service offerings.

These new service-specific features work in tandem with the full Machinio marketplace platform and allows users to promote and manage their supporting services alongside their equipment sales.

Dealers, manufacturers and other heavy equipment service providers will have the tools to perform the following tasks, according to Machinio:

Separate inbound services inquiries from machine-buyer leads.

Create search engine optimized pages and inquiry forms to promote individual services.

Integrate service inquiries into the full Machinio System Customer Relationship Management system, sync those requests with existing customer profiles and alert relevant staff.

Manage service inquiries apart from other leads.

Generate and deliver service quotes within the Machinio CRM directly to customers.

Some heavy equipment companies using Machinio’s products include Ring Power Cat, Finning Cat, Herc Rentals and XCMG.

Machinio says 75% of its clients have begun promoting at least one service since the soft launch of the new features and that over 20% of total inquiries are now service requests. More service-specific features for dealers are being developed for the Machinio platform, the company says.

The recently released 2025 Dealer Insights Report from EquipmentWatch found dealers are facing pressure on multiple fronts right now, including rising equipment costs, tariff instability, slower customer decisions and disconnected technology.