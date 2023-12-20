Kobelco has added Powerscreen of Northern California and Powerscreen of Washington, owned by UK-based Molson Group Company, to its dealer network.

Kobelco says the expansion reflects the “strong relationship that has developed between Molson Group and Kobelco in the UK." Powerscreen of Northern California is headquartered in Dayton, Nevada, near Reno, and Powerscreen of Washington is located in Kent, Washington, just outside of Seattle. Both dealerships will sell, service and rent Kobelco’s line of excavators.

Gary McConn, vice president at Powerscreen of California, said: “Working with Kobelco as brand partner enables us to strengthen our offering to customers. The quality, versatility and efficiency of the machines shines through and perfectly complements our existing product range. We are confident that coupled with our reputation for superb aftersales service the addition of the Kobelco range will enable us to continue to develop our reach.”

Jeff Ford, vice president of sales at Powerscreen of Washington, said that representing Kobelco will strengthen its product offering: “The addition of Kobelco as brand partner complements our existing product range perfectly. Our business is well known for offering fantastic machines and a superb aftersales service. The exceptional quality of Kobelco will enable us to strengthen our offering for customers and expand our reach.”

West Side Tractor

West Side Tractor, a John Deere construction and forestry equipment dealership, has achieved its certification as a National Women’s Business Enterprise by the Midwest Women’s Business Council, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

West Side Tractor President Diane Benck (2nd generation) and nieces Jen Snow (3rd generation), senior vice president of operations, and Lauren Coffaro (3rd generation), senior vice president of marketing and technology, hold the majority ownership stake of the 60-year-old family business.

To receive the nationally recognized women-owned business certification, businesses must go through an in-depth review of the business, vetting interviews and onsite inspection. The process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51 percent owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.

“This certification will certainly be helpful for companies committed to supplier diversity, which includes many corporate and government agencies,” said Diane Benck, president of West Side Tractor. “While this specific certification is new for our business, our efforts to support gender diversification in the construction industry is not. For decades, we have been a business that has provided a seat at the table for women. Studies conclude that diverse teams create more innovation and make better fact-based, objective decisions. We’ve experienced that firsthand within our teams and has served us well.”

Currently, 28% of West Side Tractor’s senior management team is female, representing key leadership positions companywide and 20% of all managers within the business are women, a stark contrast from the 10% of women employed by the industry as a whole.

To provide opportunities for personal and professional development, West Side Tractor supports and participates in many important organizations and events, including Women Road Builders, Associated Equipment Distributor’s (AED) Women’s Round Table and Women in Equipment Conference, and John Deere’s first Women in Construction event at ConExpo 2023.

In 2018, Diane Benck was named AED’s first female chairwoman in the organization's 100 year history, representing more than 800 suppliers, manufacturers and service providers across the US. She currently serves on AED Foundation’s Board of Directors, which focuses on workforce development and attracting skilled workers to the industry.

West Side Tractor was named as Equipment World’s 2021 Big Iron Dealer of the Year.

Case Construction Equipment Dealer Lee Tractor Expands

Case CE Dealer Lee Tractor is expanding its business along the Gulf Coast to the Pensacola area, effective immediately, with future plans for a permanent full-service facility.

The dealer currently has locations in Biloxi and Jackson, Mississippi and Saint Rose, Alabama. Lee Tractor will sell and service the full lineup of Case heavy, compact and subcompact equipment and attachments the western Florida panhandle, including coastal Alabama. “We are proud to offer the latest innovative Case equipment, technology and services to a wider set of customers,” says Stephen Dottolo, president of Lee Tractor. “We built our business on helping customers succeed, and now we’re growing our footprint with a premier partner who shares the same mission.” “Lee Tractor’s genuine interest and commitment in helping customers succeed makes them the perfect representative for delivering the world-class quality and service that customers expect from Case Construction Equipment,” says Terry Dolan, vice president, North America, Case Construction Equipment. “Together, we will help more contractors and crews get more work done, more efficiently and more profitably than ever before.”

Waukesha Pearce Industries Expands its Bomag Territory

Waukesha Pearce Industries has been named as the new dealer in Louisiana of Bomag’s full line of compaction, paving, milling and recycling/stabilizing equipment. The dealer currently represents Bomag’s soil equipment line in parts of Texas.

“Our relationship with WPI in Texas spans more than 35 years, and their philosophy of putting the customer first aligns with ours. We are excited to expand the partnership to include our asphalt, waste and light compaction equipment in addition to the soil line in Louisiana,” said Cole Renken, vice president of sales and marketing for Bomag Americas. “The talented team they have in place and their previous success with Bomag soil equipment made appointing WPI an easy decision, and we look forward to working with WPI to better serve customers throughout this new territory.”

Commenting on the new distribution agreement, WPI’s Senior VP of Operations and COO, Bruce Truesdale, mentioned: “The complete BOMAG product line allows WPI to fulfil and service the needs of our current and future customer base, and it makes perfect business sense for both companies to expand our partnership to better support dirt and asphalt contractors throughout this territory. BOMAG’s unrivaled knowledge in compaction, milling and paving combined with the experienced WPI team will enable us to build deeper partnerships with our existing customers and help forge new business relationships.”

Dynapac Adds Monroe Tractor to its Dealer Network

Monroe Tractor will now provide sales, rental, parts and service for Dynapac’s soil rollers, small tandem rollers, and light compaction equipment in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island from their three branches in the marketplace.

“Providing quality equipment and excellent customer service is what Monroe Tractor has been built on for the last 72 years, and the addition of Dynapac team will continue to deliver both to our customers,” says Robert Doyle, sales manager.

“The legacy Monroe Tractor has built fits right in with our Dynapac culture of Your Partner on The Road Ahead,” says Jim Bansen, senior director of dealer sales and channel development. “We look forward to growing with the team at Monroe Tractor, I know they will continue to build the communities with products and solutions for the customers’ needs.”