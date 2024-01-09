Executives from CRH meet with Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby and Group President Denise Johnson at the company’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.

Caterpillar has signed an electrification strategic agreement with CRH, a North American aggregate producer, to advance the deployment of Cat’s zero-exhaust emissions solutions.

The agreement with CRH is focused on accelerating the deployment of Cat’s 70- to 100-ton-class battery electric off-highway trucks and charging solutions at a CRH site in North America.

“At CRH, we recognize that collaboration and innovation are critical to delivering our industry-leading decarbonization targets and achieving our ambition of net-zero by 2050,” said Scott Parson, CRH Americas Materials Solutions president. “Through this partnership with Caterpillar, we will advance the use of sustainable equipment in our operations and build on our shared commitment to a low-carbon future.”

Per the agreement, CRH will participate in Cat’s Early Learner program for battery electric off-highway trucks, testing and validating the units in real-world applications.

Further, the company will provide voice-to-customer feedback to address safety, performance, operational, and compliance requirements for the aggregates industry.

"We are pleased to work with CRH, as our first aggregates industry customer, to expand our electrification solutions beyond mining," said Denise Johnson, Cat resource industries group president Denise Johnson. “When it comes to sustainability, the quarry and aggregates industry requires diverse solutions. Our collaboration with CRH is an exciting opportunity to learn together and gain valuable insights into how our products can best support CRH’s long-term objectives to decarbonize its operations.”

The collaboration supports Cat and CRH's climate-related objectives of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from their respective operations by using more sustainable solutions to provide a lower-carbon future.

CRH has set a target to deliver a 30% reduction in absolute carbon emissions by 2030 (from a 2021 base year) and an ambition to be a net-zero business by 2050. In addition, Cat has committed to 100% of its new products through 2030 being more sustainable than the previous generation.

Working with customers, the company continues to determine what solutions make sense for what applications and what fuels.

There is recognition that some customers may have easier access to a power grid, while others will have easier access to hydrogen or other alternative options such as 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), B100 distilled biodiesel, and B100 standard biodiesel.

Recently, Cat announced the launch of a hydrogen-hybrid project featuring the Cat 13D engine. Development of the project is slated to get underway this year.