CRH to Deploy Cat Electric Off-Highway Trucks & Chargers at Aggregates Site

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Jan 9, 2024
Executives from CRH meet with Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby and Group President Denise Johnson at the company’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.
Executives from CRH meet with Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby and Group President Denise Johnson at the company’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.
Caterpillar

Caterpillar has signed an electrification strategic agreement with CRH, a North American aggregate producer, to advance the deployment of Cat’s zero-exhaust emissions solutions

The agreement with CRH is focused on accelerating the deployment of Cat’s 70- to 100-ton-class battery electric off-highway trucks and charging solutions at a CRH site in North America. 

“At CRH, we recognize that collaboration and innovation are critical to delivering our industry-leading decarbonization targets and achieving our ambition of net-zero by 2050,” said Scott Parson, CRH Americas Materials Solutions president. “Through this partnership with Caterpillar, we will advance the use of sustainable equipment in our operations and build on our shared commitment to a low-carbon future.”

Per the agreement, CRH will participate in Cat’s Early Learner program for battery electric off-highway trucks, testing and validating the units in real-world applications. 

Further, the company will provide voice-to-customer feedback to address safety, performance, operational, and compliance requirements for the aggregates industry.

"We are pleased to work with CRH, as our first aggregates industry customer, to expand our electrification solutions beyond mining," said Denise Johnson, Cat resource industries group president Denise Johnson. “When it comes to sustainability, the quarry and aggregates industry requires diverse solutions. Our collaboration with CRH is an exciting opportunity to learn together and gain valuable insights into how our products can best support CRH’s long-term objectives to decarbonize its operations.”

The collaboration supports Cat and CRH's climate-related objectives of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from their respective operations by using more sustainable solutions to provide a lower-carbon future.

CRH has set a target to deliver a 30% reduction in absolute carbon emissions by 2030 (from a 2021 base year) and an ambition to be a net-zero business by 2050. In addition, Cat has committed to 100% of its new products through 2030 being more sustainable than the previous generation.

Working with customers, the company continues to determine what solutions make sense for what applications and what fuels.

There is recognition that some customers may have easier access to a power grid, while others will have easier access to hydrogen or other alternative options such as 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), B100 distilled biodiesel, and B100 standard biodiesel.

Recently, Cat announced the launch of a hydrogen-hybrid project featuring the Cat 13D engine. Development of the project is slated to get underway this year.

 Executives from CRH sign the agreement with Caterpillar Group President Denise Johnson at the company’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.Executives from CRH sign the agreement with Caterpillar Group President Denise Johnson at the company’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.Caterpillar

Related Stories
Kobelco excavator
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Kobelco Adds New Dealers in Wash. and Ca.
Feenaughty staff accepting 2022 Takeuchi salesman of year award.
Dealers
Feenaughty Machinery: Answering Contractors' Calls for 120 Years
Eqw komatsu Wa270 8 Working Shot 1
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Gee Heavy Machinery Takes Over as Komastu Distributor for Northern California
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
HD Hyundai booth at CES 2024
Technology
HD Hyundai Reveals its Vision for the Future Construction Site at CES
The company's Xite Transformation focuses on site autonomy, reducing carbon emissions and safety.
2018 Ram 3500 pulling camper
Regulations
Cummins to Pay Highest-Ever Clean Air Fine for Ram Pickup Engines
Volteq Sky 1000 battery-powered mini track loader
Compact equipment
Stand On or Run by Remote Control – Volteq's New Electric Mini Track Loader
Maxresdefault 659831a47317d
The Dirt
Need Equipment Repair? – Heave App Sends Independent Techs to Jobsites
JCB Platinum Edition Backhoe
Backhoe Loaders
JCB Releases Limited-Edition Platinum Pro Backhoe Models (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
Whether you know it or not, not being connected is hurting your construction business. This is a map to unleash your potential—empowering your team across workflows, with the right data to make the right decisions, at the right time.
DownloadView All