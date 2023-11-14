RDO Equipment to Acquire 8 Stores from Fellow Deere Dealer Honnen Equipment

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 14, 2023
Deere Excavator
John Deere

North Dakota-based Deere dealer RDO Equipment has agreed to acquire eight John Deere construction equipment locations from Honnen Equipment. The deal, set to close on December 11, will put RDO on the map in Wyoming, Utah and Idaho, expanding the company’s footprint to 12 states.

“We are excited to welcome Honnen’s team members and customers to the RDO family while expanding our John Deere and Wirtgen construction footprint,” said RDO Equipment Co. President Chris Cooper. “RDO and Honnen share long histories of family ownership, customer focus and values-driven business philosophies with leading reputations in our respective markets. We are confident that our shared priorities will greatly contribute to our ability to successfully blend best practices from each organization.”

Pete Honnen launched the Pete Honnen Equipment in 1963 as a single store in Commerce City, Colorado. Within the first nine years, he added two additional Colorado locations, and from there, expanded into Wyoming. In 2009, Honnen acquired Scott Machinery Co., adding branches in Utah and Idaho to its portfolio. Beyond Deere, Honnen also sells and services Hamm, Kleeman, Vogele and Wirtgen equipment lines.

“The Honnen team has built longstanding, trusted relationships with customers over the last six decades. We now have the duty to build on that foundation, committing to those team members to grow the business, strengthen resources and relationships, and ultimately help customers continue to succeed,” said RDO Equipment Co. Executive Vice President Marshall Anderson, who will lead the new additions to RDO’s portfolio.

“I believe that RDO Equipment Co. is the right company to lead the Honnen legacy into the future,” said Mark Honnen, president of Honnen Equipment. “Not only do we share similar histories, but we also share a similar vision for the future of construction equipment that will be greatly driven by advances in technology. RDO has made significant investments in technology and is well-known as a leader in the industry. Most importantly, they’re a company that values and respects the relationships we have with customers and the role we play in supporting them. This is the right company to lead Honnen into the future.”

More than 150 Honnen team members will transition to RDO Equipment Co. across locations in Gillette, WY, Casper, WY, Cheyenne, WY, Rock Springs, WY, Salt Lake City, UT, St. George, UT, Ogden, UT and Idaho Falls, ID.

“We learned a long time ago that one of the most important things we can do as a business is invest in our people and our culture,” Cooper said. “That’s exactly what we’re doing here, and we’re looking forward to all the ways the Honnen team will enrich RDO culture through their depth of knowledge and experience.”

RDO Equipment Co. and Honnen Equipment MapRDO Equipment

