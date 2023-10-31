Milton Cat, a Caterpillar dealer in the Northeast, has opened a new 100,000-square-foot facility in North Syracuse, New York.

"Our North Syracuse facility was not only designed with customers in mind but also employees," said Mike Ruede, machine sales manager. "The resources we now have will enable us to provide even better customer service."

He indicated that the new location, at 7309 Eastman Road, was built for safety, efficiency, and comfort. The new campus includes a 30,000-square-foot service shop with more than 20 technicians on staff and 24 bays.

The shop features nine cranes and can lift up to 35 tons at once. For compact equipment service, there are three in-floor scissor lifts with 12,000 pounds of lifting capacity each.

A separate utility building houses a welding shop and wash bays. Water and debris drain into a sediment lagoon with an oil skimmer to separate any oil from the water. The water is then filtered and reused in the wash bays.

A 10,000-square-foot parts department is also part of the facility. It stores more than 17,000 different part numbers in six automated vertical lift parts stocking systems (VLMs).

In addition, a 6,600-square-foot outdoor storage area is available for easy browsing of Cat work tools and attachments.

According to Milton Cat, the facility also is home to SITECH Northeast’s operation center. SITECH Northeast is an authorized Trimble Construction technology dealer.

Customers can try SITECH Northeast’s technology along with Cat equipment and work tools in the new facility's 3D-modeled machine demonstration area.