Dealer Roundup: Kobelco, Takeuchi, Bomag and More Expand Networks

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 27, 2023
KOBELCO_SK270SRLC-7 crawler excavator
Kobelco

Houston Heavy Machinery Joins Kobelco Dealer Network

Kobelco has named Houston Heavy Machinery (HHM) as an official excavator dealer for Southeast Texas.

“Kobelco seeks to partner with dealers that have a deep knowledge of their local markets and have shown success in providing the high level of customer service that has long defined Kobelco Construction Machinery,” the company says. “Houston Heavy Machinery was founded on the same fundamentals as KOBELCO to provide unrivaled customer service. Not only is their friendly team knowledgeable and reliable, they're also local to Kobelco USA’s hometown which is located on the West side of Houston, Texas.”

Kobelco offers zero tail swing, compact, standard, long-reach, mass excavation, and demolition crawler excavator models.

Takeuchi TB335R at Bennett EquipmentTakeuchiBennett Equipment’s Hiawassee, Ga. Location Named Takeuchi Dealer

Takeuchi has added a new Bennett Equipment & Supply Co. branch in Hiawassee, Georgia to its North American dealer network. This is Bennett Equipment’s fourth location and its first in Georgia, joining others in Piedmont, Roebuck and Westminster, South Carolina.

Bennett will sell, service and rent Takeuchi’s full line of compact excavators, wheel loaders and track loaders.

“Takeuchi has been one of our trusted partners for years,” said Eddie Bennett, president of Bennett Equipment & Supply. “They integrate quality into everything they do, from their equipment to their dealer and customer support. Over the years, our customers throughout South Carolina have come to appreciate the reliability, durability, performance and comfort they get from their Takeuchi machines. Now, we’re looking forward to helping our new customers in Hiawassee experience the positive difference Takeuchi equipment can make on their productivity and bottom lines.”

“Bennett Equipment & Supply is an outstanding company, and we’re very pleased that they’re now representing the Takeuchi line at four locations,” said Joseph Funk, regional business manager for Takeuchi-US. “Eddie and his team have been great to work with, and we’re excited to help them introduce Takeuchi throughout the Hiawassee area.”

Bomag BW124DH-5 Drum CompactorBomagBomag Expands Agreement with Southeastern Equipment

Bomag has expanded its dealer agreement with Southeastern Equipment Co., Inc. to now include West Virginia.

Southeastern Equipment will now provide sales, service, and parts support for the full Bomag product line from its new South Charleston, W.Va., as well as Gallipolis and Marietta, Ohio, locations. The dealer now represents Bomag in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and West Virginia.

“Southeastern’s passion for providing superior service and jobsite solutions is second to none, which is why they have been a top performing Bomag dealer for the last three decades,” says Cole Renken, vice president of sales and marketing for Bomag Americas. “As they expand their customer network from the new West Virginia location, we anticipate Southeastern to continue their success with the full Bomag product line of compactors, pavers, milling machines and recycling/stabilization equipment.”

Foley and Magni Agreement signingMagniMagni Adds Foley to Dealer Network

 Magni Telescopic Handlers has added Foley, Inc., headquartered in Piscataway, N.J., to its dealer network. Through the partnership, Foley will now offer Magni's range of telehandlers through their Foley Rents stores in New Jersey, Delaware, and Eastern Pennsylvania. 

“We’re excited to partner with Magni,” stated Ed Gudaitis, vice president of Foley Rents. “Magni is the leader in rotating telehandlers and their products really complement the fleet we have here in Foley Rents.  We know their innovative products will benefit our customers, but we are also proud of the way these machines are designed with safety as a priority.  Getting the work done safely, and getting everyone home safely, is important to us and to our customers.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Foley to the Magni America dealer network," said Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer of Magni America. "Their extensive expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction align seamlessly with our values. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in expanding the availability of Magni's innovative telehandlers throughout the region." 

According to Magni, Foley staff have undergone comprehensive training in the application, sales, parts, and service of the telehandlers.

Montabert and Linder New Dealer SigningMontabertMontabert Announces Linder Industrial Machinery as New Dealer

Linder Industrial Machinery, with multiple locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida, has been named as the newest dealer for Montabert’s full line of attachments.

The company will offer sales, parts, and service for Montabert’s rock drills, hydraulic breakers, and demolition attachments.

“The appointment of Linder Industrial Equipment as our distributor in the Carolinas and Florida reinforces Montabert’s commitment to providing the greatest level of customer focus in the industry, combining local expertise and support with globally recognized premium rock breaker and drill attachment products,” said Aaron Scarfia, general manager for Montabert USA.

According to Linder President John Coughlin, the company chose to represent Montabert because of its connection with Komatsu, which is one of Linder’s flagship lines. “Linder will work diligently with the Montabert personnel to demonstrate to our existing customers the performance and value of the Montabert products. Linder is excited to introduce the drills and other products, as well,” he noted.

