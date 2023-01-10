Motorcycle Racer Buys a Dozer, Then Builds Successful Company

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jan 10, 2023
Todd Bennick standing on tracks of Caterpillar excavator
Todd Bennick formed Bennick Grading & Excavation after buying a bulldozer as a "toy."
Equipment World

Bennick Grading & Excavating Ino BoxTodd Bennick spent much of his teenage years traveling around the country racing motorcycles.

Then in 1998 at age 22, he decided to buy a bulldozer as a “toy.”

“I didn't know anything about it,” says Bennick. “I didn't even know how to run one.”

But he thought maybe it could be the start of a business.

He was right.

Twenty-four years later, Bennick Grading & Excavation in Nebo, North Carolina, has grown to 35 employees and $5 million in annual revenue. It was named one of Equipment World’s 12 finalists for the 2022 Contractor of the Year Award.

“I brought it home and started playing with it,” Bennick recalls of the small dozer he bought. “And then I thought, ‘Man, if I could do a job or two, somebody else could pay for my toy.’”

His first job was scraping a driveway. He moved on to cleanup work and some land clearing. He added an excavator and a dump truck.

Bank erosion at nearby Lake James led to other job offers to restore property owners’ shorelines. It involved operating heavy equipment on steep inclines and hauling in rocks and hauling out debris. “Nobody else would do it,” he says.

Over time he added employees. The company progressed to clearing mobile home lots, septic tank installation and then site work and grading.

Todd Bennick flies over buses on motorcycle with legs extended behind himTodd Bennick performs stunt jump over busesTodd BennickA big break came in 2004 when Crescent Resources began developing along Lake James. A trusted friend told him that it would be a great idea to be the first contractor with a barge on the lake.

So he took a big gamble and borrowed the money to buy a barge.

“Just like going to Vegas and throwing the dice and betting it all on black,” he says of his decision.

The barge was shipped down the Ohio River in pieces and delivered to Bennick. “We had to figure out how to get it in the water … how to put it together. There wasn’t a manual.”

He also needed to rent an excavator to put on the barge, which would allow him to perform shoreline restoration work from the water rather than on land.

It was a good idea, but at first it didn’t seem that way. Soon after he got the barge ready, the lake flooded. He couldn’t do shoreline work, and he couldn’t make his payments.

It taught him an important lesson.

“I learned real quick in business that I wanted to be diversified.”

He had been building relationships with homebuilders along the lake and moved up from site work for mobile homes to large, high-dollar custom-built homes.

He made some other decisions about his business. “I just realized real quick I wanted to work for smart people that had money, and I wanted to be the best guy at what I did,” he says. “I wanted to be the guy that they came to and said, ‘Hey, this guy can do it. He's not the cheapest, but he's the best.’”

Cat excavator on bargeBennick Grading & Excavation bargeBennick Grading & ExcavationAfter Bennick eventually got the barge division up and running when the flooding receded, he was soon blowing away the competition, which was still working from land on shoreline restoration.

“I realized I could still do the work for the same price as I was charging on land, but I could do it cheaper. I wasn’t coming through the yard. I wasn’t tearing up all the trees. I wasn't having to fix all that back that was an expense.”

Today, he has two barges on two separate lakes in the area. He also branched out into commercial site development, performing projects for such companies as Taco Bell and Cracker Barrel.

He also won lucrative jobs to clear lots for multimillion custom homes along the lake. Bennick specializes in grading on the area’s steep terrain.

“They are a fantastic grading contractor and a great trade partner and teammate,” says Jacob Benson, vice president of Brantley Construction Company. “I can’t brag enough regarding their efforts and quality of work.”

drone photo of Bennick site work for Lake James State Park Visitor CenterBennick Grading & Excavation performed site work and grading for the Lake James State Park Visitor Center.Jacob Benson, Brantley Construction CompanyAnother opportunity came to Bennick while working on shoreline restoration. On those projects, he was required to place mulch on any land above the 2 feet of rock placed to stabilize the bank.

“So we were hauling brush off, and we're having to buy mulch to put on the bank,” he recalls. “I was having to deal with how to figure out how to get rid of these piles of brush, and we were lighting them on fire.”

Thinking there had to be a better way, he decided to buy a grinder to make his own mulch.

“Now, all of our wood debris coming off sites we recycle it,” he says. “We charge to haul it off. … And then we sell back the product we make.”

It has also proven a successful venture, and the company now makes colored mulch and is considering setting up a retail mulch operation.

Another gamble that has paid off for Bennick is GPS machine control, of which he was early adopter. At first, his crews weren’t excited about it. Some of them had decades of experience as operators and considered the high-cost technology a waste of money.

But after using it on commercial projects and seeing the increased efficiency, they lost their opposition.

“Now they love it, and they couldn’t live without it,” Bennick says.

mulching site Bennick Grading & ExcavationBennick's mulching siteEquipment WorldAlong with diversifying and taking risks, Bennick also learned some other lessons over the years, especially during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

“The best thing about the recession,” he says, “I learned how wasteful I was and how I could be more efficient.

“Tough times make strong people. Easy times make lazy people, so when the money's flowing, you let your guard down.”

He also changed his view about the company’s growth. When he was starting out in his 20s, he wanted to build a large firm with 250 or so employees.

Over time, though, his outlook changed.

“I woke up one morning and go, ‘You know what, I don't want to be the biggest.

“I want to be the best.’”


The Contractor of the Year program recognizes contractors who display the highest standards of business acumen, equipment management expertise, attention to safety and community involvement. Each year, 12 finalists receive an expense-paid trip to Las Vegas to participate in roundtable discussions and an awards ceremony.

The 2023 program will coincide with ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America’s largest construction trade show

 

Related Stories
Maxresdefault 63a0b15c529ae
Contractor of the Year
Employee Buys Out Enywhey Services During a Downturn – And It Pays Off Big Time
Darian Houssain, owner, Pro Lawn Care & Landscaping
Contractor of the Year
The American Dream: Immigrant's Son Builds $3-5M Construction Business
2022 finalist Iacobani site Specialists Inc. Rosedale, Maryland Sponsored by Caterpillar
Contractor of the Year
Video: Maryland Contractor Looks Back on 45 Years in Construction
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
GPS tracking device used as decoy on stolen Bobcat T66 skid steer
Equipment
Contractor Tracks Down Stolen Skid Steer, Uncovers Theft Ring
Thanks to a decoy GPS tracker, the thieves overlooked the real one that led him to a warehouse full of stolen equipment.
Dressta TD-15M andTD-25 pushing dirt
Dozers
Dressta Rolls Out New TD-15M, TD-25M Crawler Dozers
John Deere 145 X-Tier excavator at CES 2023
Excavators
John Deere Debuts Mid-Sized Electric Excavator 145 X-Tier at CES 2023
backhoe digging trench
Safety & Compliance
OSHA Reports 35 Trench Deaths in 2022 – More Than Double 2021 Toll
Technician of the year Robert Kesselring standing on a Branch Civil motor garder
Maintenance
“I Fix Machines. That’s What I’ve Always Done” – Meet the Technician of the Year
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All