SSC Underground was one of 12 finalists participating in Equipment World's 2022 Contractor of the Year event.

Marcia Viedmark and Arvid Veidmark III, owners of SSC Underground in Phoenix, Arizona, have been named Equipment World’s 2022 Contractor of the Year.

In accepting the award, Marcia said: “I would never have expected this. I am so thankful that this was a chance to meet you and build relationships. I believe that we will be doing good for one another and this next generation. That is how we’re going to win the most is to build partnerships.”

The Phoenix-based company she and her husband, Arvid Veidmark II, co-founded in 1969 has transitioned from open-cut excavation to horizontal boring.

“That was a critical decision for us, a real turning point,” Marcia says.

SSC Underground now offers a full slate of trenchless services, including vacuum excavation, tunneling, utility potholing and underground consulting.

The company has revenues of $5 million to $7 million and employs around 40 people. Much of this growth stems from the company’s desire to “take a total turnkey approach to a project,” Marcia says.

“We want to know everything about a project,” says Marcia’s son Arvid, the company’s executive vice president. “There are still going to be unknowns, but we want to be in a position where we’re prepared.”

The work demands precision. “We don’t move fast; we get it done right. It’s not only got to be right, it’s got to be 100% guaranteed that you’re going to accomplish it no matter what you run into,” Arvid adds.

Michelle and Steve Walker round out SSC’s leadership team. Michelle, a 24-year-veteran of the company, serves as vice president of finance and administration, and Steve, her husband, is the company’s trenchless and fleet manager.

“SSC is a good example of a company that has established themselves as a leader in the field in the eyes of municipal and private project owners and outside stakeholders,” says Debby Anderson with SSC’s surety broker Insurica Southwest.

“You know you have a partner in them,” says Chris Elison with Sundt Construction. “We’re a team out there. That’s why they’ve had repeat business from me.”

“I’ve never bought into the thought that you’re either growing or you’re dying,” Arvid says. “Our foundation is faith, and it doesn’t align with worldly values. It’s a different belief system. It’s very important in our market to be strategic about what we go after.”

The Equipment World Contractor of the Year program has been sponsored by Caterpillar since its inception in 2000. It recognizes contractors who display the highest standards of business acumen, equipment management expertise, attention to safety and community involvement. Each year, 12 finalists receive an expense-paid trip to Las Vegas to participate in roundtable discussions and an awards ceremony.

The 2023 program will coincide with ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America’s largest construction trade show. The nomination period will open this fall. For more information, visit https://www.equipmentworld.com/contractor-of-the-year.