"Nothing Short of Extraordinary": Social Media Rallies to Find Stolen Wheel Loader

Don McLoud
Dec 9, 2024
stolen Case 721C loader on trailer
Sean Fico posted this photo on Facebook December 2 alerting followers his Case 721C wheel loader had been stolen. The post set off a search that ultimately led to its recovery 37 miles away.
Sean Fico

Sean Fico took to Facebook December 2 with strange news that his company’s 15-ton wheel loader had been stolen. The post set off a search among 2,200 sharers that ultimately led to its recovery 37 miles away.

“Yes I can't believe (it) myself a WHEEL LOADER vanished into thin air!” posted the owner of A.P. Enterprises Property Services in Webster, New York. The contractor performs snow clearing and road repairs, among other services.

The 2000 model Case 721C was parked behind a shopping center where it is used to clear snow from the parking lot. Sometime on December 1, it was stolen.

“WE ARE HOPING SOMEONE SEEN SOMETHING DUE TO THE UNIQUE NATURE AND SIZE OF THIS MACHINE,” Fico posted. “WE WOULD APPRECIATE AS MANY SHARES AS WE CAN TO GET THE WORD OUT IN HOPES OF THE MACHINES RETURN.”

What happened next Fico calls “nothing short of extraordinary.”

People in his community and beyond began to call, text and share the post. Some even drove around searching for hours for the stolen loader.

Then on December 3, two days later, someone who had seen the Facebook post “noticed a wheel loader in a not so common setting,” Fico posted December 4 to Facebook. It was on a seasonal road in Livingston County.

The “Good Samaritan,” Fico says, contacted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies then contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which was investigating the theft.

Soon after, Fico got the call December 3 that his wheel loader had been recovered. After investigators performed their evidence search on the machine, Fico was able to bring it home.

The loader was not damaged.

“Words cannot express our appreciation for the incredible outpouring of support from our amazing community,” Fico posted the day after bringing the loader home.

“If you EVER find yourself DOUBTING the goodness in people or thinking humanity is fading, just look back and follow this story. The kindness, determination, and care shown by everyone has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

Fico reports that officers obtained fingerprints from the loader as well as evidence left in the machine and several hours of camera footage including from trail cameras. No arrests have been made yet.

“A HUGE THANK YOU TO THE MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AND THE LIVINGSTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE FOR THEIR UNWAVERING PROFESSIONALISM IN THIS MATTER!!,” Fico posted December 4. “AND OF COURSE TO THE GOOD SAMARITAN!!

“PLEASE SHARE AS MANY TIMES AS YOU DID TO HELP RECOVER IT!! This way everyone knows how appreciative we are with the entire community's support!! We love our community, and this is EXACTLY WHY we support it the way we do!!!”

