Komatsu Intros 4-Pass Match WA700-8 Wheel Loader

Komatsu’s new WA700-8 wheel loader comes equipped with new engine technology and a redesigned 12-cubic-yard bucket, allowing it to fill a 70-ton haul truck in four passes.

The 214,069-pound wheel loader is powered by a 773-horsepower Tier 4 Final diesel engine that offers 8% more gross power, 8% more fuel efficiency and 15% more torque than the previous model.

The automatic transmission features an electronically controlled modulation valve that automatically selects the proper gear based on travel speed, engine speed and other conditions. Operators can also select manual shifting mode.

Komatsu’s SmartLoader Logic engine control system provides optimal engine torque for each work phase to help minimize fuel consumption. For example, engine torque needs are higher for digging in V-shape loading, but lower when driving with an empty bucket.

The redesigned Hensley bucket has a new shape that makes it easier to fill while reducing material spillage. The new spill guard gives operators greater visibility to the pile, and sweeper wings on either side of the bucket help to protect the front tires. This results in a 6% increase in lifting force and rated load compared with WA700-3.

On challenging terrain, the variable traction control system helps prevent tire slippage while improving tire life and safety in wet or slippery conditions.

“The new WA700-8 can help quarry operations hit that sweet spot for 70-ton truck loading, making every pass count,” said Sebastian Witkowski, product manager. “With a heavier operating weight, greater static tipping load and larger breakout force than the previous model, the WA700-8 is a productive and efficient wheel loader that is ideal for quarry operations.”

Improved operator experience

The cab has been designed to reduce operator fatigue during long shifts and features a new advanced joystick steering system, electronic pilot control levers, and a new air suspension seat with heat and ventilation. Additional standard features include an AM/FM radio with Bluetooth and aux inputs, a large storage area, a hot or cool box, LED room lamps, an automatic air conditioner, and a flip-up trainer seat with a lap belt.

A wide pillar-less flat glass window provides forward visibility. Heated mirrors and the heated rear window keep views clear in cold weather conditions. A side windshield wiper also comes standard.

New automation features help enhance operational efficiency for new and experienced operations.

Automatic digging system: Actuates the bucket tilt and lifting operations by sensing the pressure applied to the work equipment. It can be used independently of the semi-auto approach or semi-auto dump system.

Work equipment shock reduction control: Reduces the stroke-end-shock in a bucket tilt or dump operation by decreasing the tilting or dumping speed automatically just before hitting the boom. Four settings can be selected through the monitor panel: low, medium, high and off.

Semi-auto approach and dump system: Automatically raises and lowers the lift arms according to preset travel distances. Both the automatic digging, semi-auto approach system and semi-auto dump system can be activated or deactivated individually.

Auto kick-down control: Allows operators to downshift and upshift between 1st and 2nd gear automatically without pushing the "kick-down" switch, helping increase the rimpull for better bucket penetration and shorter cycles.

An available KomVision camera system provides operators with a 270-degree view of the machine’s surroundings on a dedicated monitor within the console. The operator can also view the rear of the machine on the full-color monitor located on the right side of the cab.

Additionally, Komtrax Plus offers remote monitoring of the machine’s settings, condition, fuel usage, performance and operating practices to help improve performance and increase uptime.

Komatsu recommends pairing the WA700-8 with its recently released HD605-10 haul truck.